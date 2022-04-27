Kim Kardashian Didn't Photoshop Out Her Belly Button, OK?
No Photoshop fails here.
OK so the Kardashians Photoshop their pictures once in a while.
So Kourtney sometimes has an extra toe. So Khloé's head is sometimes out of proportion. So Kim sometimes has a calf twice bigger than the other. And a third hand. And likes to do a spot of virtual redecorating.
So what??? Who among us hasn't edited out a zit, right? And that is exactly the same thing. EXACTLY THE SAME THING.
Anyway, considering the amount of Photoshopping they do, it's not particularly surprising that fans are poised to look out for signs of bad edit jobs whenever one of them posts a photo. And look, most of the time, it's pretty harmless fun.
But in the latest occurrence, Kim wasn't too happy about claims around the internet that she'd edited out her belly button from a recent pic, in which she's posing happily makeup-free (KIM KARDASHIAN, MAKEUP-FREE!!!) by a pool, wearing a SKIMS set and black sweatpants.
I'm really confused about these claims, because the celeb is clearly wearing high-waisted underwear that presumably covers her belly button, and the bottoms are even a little see-through so you can see a dark shadow where I'm assuming said belly button is.
A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)
A photo posted by on
Kim saw some tabloid reports about her alleged "Photoshop fail," and took to her Stories to laugh at their absurdity.
She first shared a screenshot of a Daily Mail article whose title starts with, "Where on earth is your belly button?"
She followed it up with a screenshot from Page Six, captioning it, "Come on guys... . Seriously! This is so dumb! Claiming I photoshopped out my belly button????"
She then took the opportunity to push SKIMS to her followers, writing an infomercial-like sales pitch. "Belly button insecurities?!" she began. "Well... why don't you head on over to skims.com to conceal that saggy belly button of yours with a great pair oh high waisted underwear like I did! You're welcome!!!"
Look, I'm glad she's standing up for herself, but I could really have done without the body-shaming joke, TBH. What is this, 2004?
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
5 Swimwear Trends for Summer 2022 to Look Out For
This summer, prepare to see cut-outs, bodysuits-turned-swimsuits, and fabric that sparkles.
By Gabrielle Ulubay
-
Olivia Wilde's Movie Starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh Officially Has a Release Date
Trying and failing not to scream.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Megan Fox on Drinking Machine Gun Kelly's Blood: "It's Just a Few Drops"
That's a few too many, IMO.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Scott Disick Called Himself "Good Luck Chuck" After Ex Sofia Richie Got Engaged
HAHAHA
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Reportedly Started IVF "Last Summer"
Kourt got candid about her IVF journey on 'The Kardashians' on Hulu's new episode.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kim Kardashian Deeply Regrets Her All-Fendi Outfit From 2006: "I Was Not Killing It"
It's OK, Kim, none of us were killing it in '06.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
James Corden Comforted Anxious Khloé Kardashian Ahead of 'Late Late Show' Appearance
Warning: heartwarming stuff ahead.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Kardashians Cut in Line at Disneyland and People Are Not Having It
They paid for a VIP tour.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Kardashians' Easter Breakfast Party Was So Fancy It Hurts
Personalized Easter eggs? Gift baskets? Kiddie bikes? Gumball machines???
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Have Entered Their PDA Era
No more involving Flavor Flav in their social strategy.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Pete Davidson's Mom Would Love Him to Have a Baby With Kim Kardashian
You love to see a supportive family.
By Iris Goldsztajn