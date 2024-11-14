Kim Kardashian Says She's "Basically Raising 4 Kids by Myself" After Kanye West Divorce
It's not been easy.
Kim Kardashian has opened up about life as a single mom.
During a recent appearance on the What in the Winkler! podcast with Zoe Winkler, the SKIMS founder opened up about how difficult it is to raise four children "basically" by herself, but explained that she doesn't often speak about it because of the judgment she receives in response.
"Sometimes in the middle of the night, when they’re all sleeping in your bed kicking you and crying and waking up—it’s not something that I talk about a lot because I feel like there is always a lot of judgment or people always will jump to the, 'Oh, but you have the resources to have nannies and to have help,'" Kardashian said (via Us Weekly). "And I just think that no matter what kind of help I have, I’m basically raising four kids by myself."
The TV star shares North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5, with ex-husband Kanye West.
The two were married between 2014 and 2022, with Kardashian filing for divorce in February 2021.
A year later, the entrepreneur opened up to Vogue about some of the reasons behind the separation. "For so long, I did what made other people happy," she said circa February 2022. "And I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you."
Though she doesn't speak about the struggles of single parenthood often, this still isn't the first time Kardashian has opened up about this experience. Speaking during a May 2023 appearance on On Purpose with Jay Shetty, she explained, "I'd say parenting is the thing that has taught me the most about myself."
She continued, "It has been the most challenging thing.
"There are nights I cry myself to sleep, like, 'what just happened?' You know, with all the moods and the personalities and sometimes they're fighting, and there's no one there, like it's me to play good cop and bad cop, so that is definitely a challenge."
