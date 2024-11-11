Kim Kardashian Shares Heartbreakingly Relatable Message About Motherhood

Kim Kardashian is getting real about the less rosy side of motherhood.

The SKIMS founder took to Instagram Stories over the weekend to share a truly relatable sentiment for anyone with kids, that was both inspiring and bittersweet.

"The sad thing about motherhood is that you're raising the one person you can't live without...

"...to be able to live without you," Kim wrote, adding a sad-face emoji.

Kim Kardashian shares a relatable message about being a parent on Instagram Stories. (Image credit: Courtesy of Kim Kardashian / Instagram)

Kim is mom to four kids whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West: North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5.

It's not the first time the TV star has candidly opened up about parenting her little ones. Speaking of being a single mother on the podcast On Purpose with Jay Shetty circa May 2023, Kim said, I'd say parenting is the thing that has taught me the most about myself."

She added, "There are nights I cry myself to sleep, like, 'what just happened?' You know, with all the moods and the personalities and sometimes they're fighting, and there's no one there, like it's me to play good cop and bad cop, so that is definitely a challenge."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) A photo posted by on

Parenting was on the Kardashians' minds this past weekend, since Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream celebrated her eighth birthday, surrounded by her family and friends.

Auntie KiKi posted a picture of herself with Dream on her Story with the words, "Happy Birthday my sweet sweet baby girl! I love you so much Dreamy"

Kim Kardashian wishes niece Dream Kardashian a happy eighth birthday. (Image credit: Courtesy of Kim Kardashian / Instagram)

Auntie KoKo (that's Khloé Kardashian for the uninitiated), meanwhile, hosted the cutest soccer-themed party for Dream, and shared the results on Instagram, writing, "My Dreamy Dream Turned 8 today!!!!!!"

A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian) A photo posted by on

Personally, my heart is warmed by how loved these kids are.