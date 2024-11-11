Kim Kardashian Shares Heartbreakingly Relatable Message About Motherhood
Many parents will nod along to this one.
Kim Kardashian is getting real about the less rosy side of motherhood.
The SKIMS founder took to Instagram Stories over the weekend to share a truly relatable sentiment for anyone with kids, that was both inspiring and bittersweet.
"The sad thing about motherhood is that you're raising the one person you can't live without...
"...to be able to live without you," Kim wrote, adding a sad-face emoji.
Kim is mom to four kids whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West: North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5.
It's not the first time the TV star has candidly opened up about parenting her little ones. Speaking of being a single mother on the podcast On Purpose with Jay Shetty circa May 2023, Kim said, I'd say parenting is the thing that has taught me the most about myself."
She added, "There are nights I cry myself to sleep, like, 'what just happened?' You know, with all the moods and the personalities and sometimes they're fighting, and there's no one there, like it's me to play good cop and bad cop, so that is definitely a challenge."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)
A photo posted by on
Parenting was on the Kardashians' minds this past weekend, since Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream celebrated her eighth birthday, surrounded by her family and friends.
Auntie KiKi posted a picture of herself with Dream on her Story with the words, "Happy Birthday my sweet sweet baby girl! I love you so much Dreamy"
Auntie KoKo (that's Khloé Kardashian for the uninitiated), meanwhile, hosted the cutest soccer-themed party for Dream, and shared the results on Instagram, writing, "My Dreamy Dream Turned 8 today!!!!!!"
A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)
A photo posted by on
Personally, my heart is warmed by how loved these kids are.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Introducing Marissa Bode's 'Wicked' Style
Her first red carpet tour is a deeply personal one.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Martin Scorsese Goes Viral for Narrating Daughter Francesca's Makeup Routine: "It Looks Like Clown Face"
Incredible scenes.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Steal Hearts With Adorable Moment at the 'Wicked' Premiere
The actress gushed about her boyfriend on the red carpet, too.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
For Halloween 2024, Celebrities Channeled Movie Stars, Superheroes, and... Albino Alligators?!
From 'Legally Blonde' to 'Striptease' and 'Toy Story,' nothing was off the table.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
North West Went as a Perfect Tyler, the Creator, H.E.R. and Disney Princess for Halloween
No. Notes.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Kourtney Kardashian Hilariously Hits Back at Fan Who Asked Why She Looks Like North West
It's a mystery!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Kim Kardashian Hosts a 'Wicked' Watch Party With Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in Attendance
That's one way to preview an upcoming movie!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Why Kim Kardashian's 44th Birthday Present from North West Is Engraved With the Word "Toilet"
"North got me this diamond necklace... Wow."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Divorce Lawyer Has Also Worked With Kim Kardashian, Britney Spears, and Angelina Jolie
Meet Laura Wasser.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Kim Kardashian Visited the Menendez Brothers in Prison Following 'Monsters' Premiere
The reality star was reportedly joined by actor Cooper Koch, who plays Erik Menendez in the Netflix series.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kim Kardashian Reveals What Led to Her Breakup with Unnamed Ex
She's doing some self-reflection.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published