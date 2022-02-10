Kim Kardashian Explained What Led Up to Her Divorce From Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West were married for seven years and share four children, so what exactly happened to cause the breakdown of their marriage?

In a new candid cover interview with Vogue, the SKIMS founder opened up about how her priorities changed ahead of her separation from West—and how that shift contributed to the split.

"For so long, I did what made other people happy," Kim told the magazine. "And I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you."

As for what choosing herself looks like exactly, Kim described what she wants for the decade ahead. "My 40s are about being Team Me. I’m going to eat well. I’m going to work out. I’m going to have more fun, spend more time with my kids and the people who make me happy. I’m going to put my phone down. Unfollow if I don’t want to see something on Instagram. Khloé came up with the best phrase for that yesterday. She said, 'Post and ghost.'"

Self-care, family time and a digital detox? Sounds like a solid game plan to me.

Apparently, in the Kardashian family, your 40s are your time to thrive beyond anything you could have imagined. "When Kim and I each turned 40, we got all these text messages from our grandmother and our cousin and people over 40," Kim's sister Kourtney revealed. "They were like, You’re going to have the best sex of your life. You’re going to be in the best place in your life." Love that for them.

But of course, when you're co-parenting four young children with your ex, you have to be extra mindful of how you portray your relationship to said children. "You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be 'Your dad’s the best,'" Kim added. "Make sure you are your co-parent’s biggest cheerleader, no matter what you’re personally going through." Sound advice.