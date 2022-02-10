Kim Kardashian Explained What Led Up to Her Divorce From Kanye West
She got candid with Vogue.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West were married for seven years and share four children, so what exactly happened to cause the breakdown of their marriage?
In a new candid cover interview with Vogue, the SKIMS founder opened up about how her priorities changed ahead of her separation from West—and how that shift contributed to the split.
"For so long, I did what made other people happy," Kim told the magazine. "And I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you."
As for what choosing herself looks like exactly, Kim described what she wants for the decade ahead. "My 40s are about being Team Me. I’m going to eat well. I’m going to work out. I’m going to have more fun, spend more time with my kids and the people who make me happy. I’m going to put my phone down. Unfollow if I don’t want to see something on Instagram. Khloé came up with the best phrase for that yesterday. She said, 'Post and ghost.'"
Self-care, family time and a digital detox? Sounds like a solid game plan to me.
A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)
A photo posted by on
Apparently, in the Kardashian family, your 40s are your time to thrive beyond anything you could have imagined. "When Kim and I each turned 40, we got all these text messages from our grandmother and our cousin and people over 40," Kim's sister Kourtney revealed. "They were like, You’re going to have the best sex of your life. You’re going to be in the best place in your life." Love that for them.
But of course, when you're co-parenting four young children with your ex, you have to be extra mindful of how you portray your relationship to said children. "You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be 'Your dad’s the best,'" Kim added. "Make sure you are your co-parent’s biggest cheerleader, no matter what you’re personally going through." Sound advice.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
How Kate Middleton Reinvented Her Style Ahead of Prince William Engagement Announcement
The evolution is stark.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
'Euphoria' Season 2 Is Finally Here
New episodes will drop weekly until the end of February.
By Neha Prakash
-
'Manifest' Season 4: Everything We Know
It's official: The once-canceled show is returning for a final chapter (or two).
By Jenny Hollander
-
Kylie Jenner's Son Was Born on 2/2/22—Here's What the Angel Number Means, According to an Astrologer
It's a lovely birthday.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Pete Davidson Casually Called Kim Kardashian His "Girlfriend"
Yay!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kanye West Still Hasn't Signed Papers for Kim Kardashian to Get Her "Single" Status Back, Source Says
Their divorce isn't happening quickly.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Are Parents Again!
Stormi has a little sibling!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Pete Davidson Is Looking at Houses in L.A. as Kim Kardashian Romance Gets "Serious"
Big step!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kanye West's Behavior Is Apparently "Bringing Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Closer," Source Says
That doesn't feel like the intended outcome.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kim Kardashian Deleted a Photo After People Noticed Some Pretty Terrible Photoshopping
Who approved this...
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kendall Jenner and Khloé Kardashian Sparked Rumors That Kylie Is Having a Girl During a Shopping Trip
They were looking at dolls dressed in pink.
By Iris Goldsztajn