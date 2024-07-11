Kim Kardashian Sliced Part of Her Finger Off and Called It "More Painful Than Childbirth"
The imagery is not for the faint of heart.
Kim Kardashian sliced part of her finger off, she revealed in a preview for next week's episode of The Kardashians.
In the clip, her doctor takes off a bandage from her middle finger and tells her, "Oh, it looks great!"
She then answers, understandably confused, "You think that looks great?"
In a confessional, the SKIMS founder explained, "The, like, tip broke off. It was, like, more painful than childbirth."
If you want to see what the sliced, bloody finger looked like, you can watch the preview on Hulu—or see a screenshot published by Entertainment Tonight. Be warned, though, it's incredibly gruesome, and I personally wish I could unsee it.
Anyway, in terms of the comparison to childbirth, Kardashian obviously knows what she's talking about, since she gave birth to daughter North and son Saint. She welcomed her other two children with ex-husband Kanye West, Chicago and Psalm, via surrogate.
We don't know what happened to her finger for her to sustain such a drastic injury, but she did previously share some photos of herself sporting thick bandages on two of her fingers—back in February.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)
A photo posted by on
Though we'll have to wait for next Thursday to find out how exactly Kardashian hurt herself, this week's episode also touches on some interesting events in her family's life.
Notably, it shows the meeting she had with Gypsy Rose Blanchard—which she'd talked about on last week's episode. The two women met because Blanchard, newly released from jail, wanted to get involved in prison reform work, something that Kardashian has been involved in for years.
The two women sat down for a discussion, because Kardashian felt that Blanchard could make a big impact in that area. The meeting happened after the controversial figure tweeted to Kardashian, telling her they could "make real change within the justice system" together.
In May, following the meeting, Blanchard told E! News, "First of all, meeting Kim was a huge honor. She's a really sweet woman and I really appreciate her taking the time to talk with me."
A post shared by The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu)
A photo posted by on
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
The Great White Skirt Trend Gets Kaia Gerber's Approval
She's following in Jennifer Lawrence's footsteps.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Forget Blueberry Nails—Hailey Bieber's Mani Has an Entire Farmers Market
Fresh produce, anyone?
By Gabrielle Ulubay Published
-
Queen Camilla’s Dresser Initially “Ruffled a Few Feathers” Over Denying Other Female Royals the Chance to Wear the Color Blue, Camilla’s Favorite Hue
She has since relaxed the rules a little bit and “slowly released her grip on who can wear the color blue.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Halle Berry, Glenn Close Added to the Star-Studded Cast of Kim Kardashian’s Upcoming Hulu Legal Drama ‘All’s Fair’
In addition to starring in the show, both Berry and Close are set to executive produce, as well.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Kim Kardashian Says She and Kourtney "Really Don't" Hate Each Other: "There's This Huge Misconception"
It's just sisterly fighting.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Turns Out Kim Kardashian’s Gray Cardigan from the Met Gala Has Its Own Elaborate Backstory
If you thought the sweater looked haphazardly placed—that was apparently the whole point.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Kim Kardashian Gets Savagely Booed While Addressing Tom Brady Dating Rumors for the First Time Publicly
Kardashian took part in Brady’s Netflix roast last night.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Kim Kardashian Posts Photo With Karlie Kloss, Taylor Swift Fans Think It's a Diss
Hmmmmm.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Kim Kardashian "Has Moved On" From Taylor Swift Drama After 'thanK you aIMee' Release, Source Claims
She doesn't care, apparently.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Kim Kardashian Confirms to Jimmy Kimmel Whether the Weirdest Rumors About Her Are True or Not
Emphasis on the WEIRDEST rumors.
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Kim Kardashian Loses 100,000 Followers on Social Media—Is Taylor Swift to Blame?
"Finally someone stood up to Aimee."
By Meghan De Maria Published