Kim Kardashian Sliced Part of Her Finger Off and Called It "More Painful Than Childbirth"

Kim Kardashian sliced part of her finger off, she revealed in a preview for next week's episode of The Kardashians.

In the clip, her doctor takes off a bandage from her middle finger and tells her, "Oh, it looks great!"

She then answers, understandably confused, "You think that looks great?"

In a confessional, the SKIMS founder explained, "The, like, tip broke off. It was, like, more painful than childbirth."

If you want to see what the sliced, bloody finger looked like, you can watch the preview on Hulu—or see a screenshot published by Entertainment Tonight. Be warned, though, it's incredibly gruesome, and I personally wish I could unsee it.

Anyway, in terms of the comparison to childbirth, Kardashian obviously knows what she's talking about, since she gave birth to daughter North and son Saint. She welcomed her other two children with ex-husband Kanye West, Chicago and Psalm, via surrogate.

We don't know what happened to her finger for her to sustain such a drastic injury, but she did previously share some photos of herself sporting thick bandages on two of her fingers—back in February.

Though we'll have to wait for next Thursday to find out how exactly Kardashian hurt herself, this week's episode also touches on some interesting events in her family's life.

Notably, it shows the meeting she had with Gypsy Rose Blanchard—which she'd talked about on last week's episode. The two women met because Blanchard, newly released from jail, wanted to get involved in prison reform work, something that Kardashian has been involved in for years.

The two women sat down for a discussion, because Kardashian felt that Blanchard could make a big impact in that area. The meeting happened after the controversial figure tweeted to Kardashian, telling her they could "make real change within the justice system" together.

In May, following the meeting, Blanchard told E! News, "First of all, meeting Kim was a huge honor. She's a really sweet woman and I really appreciate her taking the time to talk with me."