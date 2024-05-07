Turns Out Kim Kardashian’s Gray Cardigan from the Met Gala Has Its Own Elaborate Backstory

If you thought the sweater looked haphazardly placed—that was apparently the whole point.

Kim Kardashian at the 2024 Met Gala
(Image credit: Getty Images)
If you were left scratching your head over Kim Kardashian’s sweater coverup worn over her Maison Margiela Couture corseted dress she wore to last night’s Met Gala—you’re not alone. So much fuss has been made, apparently, that Kardashian is explaining the simple gray sweater, giving Vogue the backstory behind it and how it played into the Met’s theme of “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”

Kim Kardashian at the 2024 Met Gala

Did we really think Kim would leave any stone unturned or any detail unexamined when it came to her Met Gala look?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kardashian kept wrapping the gray cardigan around her body on the red carpet, and said, intriguingly, the ensemble was meant to represent “the wildest night of my life in a garden” where she ran out and grabbed her “boyfriend’s sweater and threw it on and had to get to work,” she said. “And my hair’s all messed up.”

With that in mind, Kardashian continued the narrative in her beauty choices, from beachy waves to glowing skin to hints of silver eyeshadow “to pull the whole look together,” People reports. 

Kim Kardashian at the 2024 Met Gala

The gray cardigan, it turns out, has an entire narrative of its own.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian at the 2024 Met Gala

Beyond the sweater, the corset garnered ample buzz.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kardashian and her sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner and her mother Kris Jenner (along with her longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble) made the Met a family affair last night. Speaking with Vogue on the red carpet, Kardashian said she was most looking forward to seeing her sisters inside the event: “We all get nervous no matter how many times we’ve been,” Kardashian said. “It’s like ‘Mom, where are you? Sisters, let’s meet at the top.’”

Kim Kardashian at the 2024 Met Gala

Her dress last night was from Maison Margiela Couture.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian at the 2024 Met Gala

Kim has regularly attended the Met since her first appearance in 2013.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
