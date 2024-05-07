Turns Out Kim Kardashian’s Gray Cardigan from the Met Gala Has Its Own Elaborate Backstory

If you were left scratching your head over Kim Kardashian’s sweater coverup worn over her Maison Margiela Couture corseted dress she wore to last night’s Met Gala—you’re not alone. So much fuss has been made, apparently, that Kardashian is explaining the simple gray sweater, giving Vogue the backstory behind it and how it played into the Met’s theme of “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”
Kardashian kept wrapping the gray cardigan around her body on the red carpet, and said, intriguingly, the ensemble was meant to represent “the wildest night of my life in a garden” where she ran out and grabbed her “boyfriend’s sweater and threw it on and had to get to work,” she said. “And my hair’s all messed up.”
With that in mind, Kardashian continued the narrative in her beauty choices, from beachy waves to glowing skin to hints of silver eyeshadow “to pull the whole look together,” People reports.
Kardashian and her sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner and her mother Kris Jenner (along with her longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble) made the Met a family affair last night. Speaking with Vogue on the red carpet, Kardashian said she was most looking forward to seeing her sisters inside the event: “We all get nervous no matter how many times we’ve been,” Kardashian said. “It’s like ‘Mom, where are you? Sisters, let’s meet at the top.’”
