With a $60 million home in Calabasas, Kim Kardashian is the last person you'd think of when describing a middle-class suburban mom, aka a "soccer mom." But that didn't stop the reality star from using the term to refer to herself—and fans are giving her major side-eye.
Merriam-Webster defines a "soccer mom" as "a typically suburban mother who accompanies her children to their soccer games and is considered as part of a significant voting bloc or demographic group." It's a term that's taken on a meaning of its own—just having a child who plays soccer doesn't make you a soccer mom. (For what it's worth, Kardashian's son Saint does love soccer, even having a soccer-themed eighth birthday party earlier this month.)
Still, Kardashian used the term in an Instagram Story, displaying a table laid out with soccer trading cards. "What dinner as a soccer mom looks like," she wrote in her story.
Admittedly, Kardashian posted the photo from a pretty suburban location: chain restaurant P.F. Chang's. That hardly makes her a middle-class suburban mom, though—just look at the winter wonderland setup that's currently at her home.
There's no doubt that Kardashian is a present and involved parent to her four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. But that doesn't make her a soccer mom, no matter how much Saint loves the sport.
