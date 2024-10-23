Kim Kardashian Hosts a 'Wicked' Watch Party With Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in Attendance

As part of her birthday celebrations, Kim Kardashian hosted a Wicked watch party for the ages—with a little help from stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, who set up the whole thing and were on hand to celebrate with the Kardashian clan.

The SKIMS founder shared videos and photos from the evening on her Oct. 22 Instagram Stories, starting with the over-the-top décor. The entrance to the watch party was flanked by tons of pink balloons and flowers, plus Wicked posters, while the inside was decorated in thematic pink and green soft furnishings and finishing touches.

"I just came home. Look what we’re watching tonight," Kim narrated, adding, "Look what Cynthia and Ariana set up for us. My gosh. I’ve never been more excited."

Kim Kardashian hosts a Wicked watch party with help from Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. (Image credit: Courtesy of Kim Kardashian / Instagram)

There were even pink and green beverages served in matching stemmed glasses:

The Wicked watch party featured themed drinks. (Image credit: Courtesy of Kim Kardashian / Instagram)

Every guest at the party wore either green or pink socks:

The attendees wore matching socks. (Image credit: Courtesy of Kim Kardashian / Instagram)

There were tons of Wicked-themed toys for the kids to presumably go home with:

The Wicked-themed dolls for the younger guests. (Image credit: Courtesy of Kim Kardashian / Instagram)

And everyone wore matching pajamas from SKIMS, and slippers, too:

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS provided matching pajamas for the guests. (Image credit: Courtesy of Kim Kardashian / Instagram)

It was a true party, attended by Kim and her kids Psalm, North and Chicago West, Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and her kids True and Tatum Thompson, Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi Webster, Kourtney Kardashian and her daughter Penelope Disick, and Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream.

Alongside a sweet group photo, Kim wrote, "We laughed, we cried (a few times) and we loved it so much! Thank you @arianagrande and @cynthiaerivo for watching @wickedmovie with us tonight. The most magical pajama party"

Kim Kardashian's family and friends pose at the Wicked watch party. (Image credit: Courtesy of Kim Kardashian / Instagram)

For the rest of us, Wicked lands in theaters Nov. 22! Given everything that's happened since it started filming, I'm sure most of us can hardly wait.