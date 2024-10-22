Why Kim Kardashian's 44th Birthday Present from North West Is Engraved With the Word "Toilet"
"North got me this diamond necklace... Wow."
Kim Kardashian turned 44 on October 21, and her children celebrated their famous mom in some unexpected ways. Case in point: Kim's eldest daughter North West gifted her a necklace, which was engraved with the word "toilet." No, seriously.
Kim shared footage of the unusual necklace on social media, revealing an engraving featuring the words "Skibidi Toilet" and "Love, North," along with the date. In the video, which the American Horror Story: Delicate star posted on her Instagram Stories, Kim could be heard laughing while explaining, "North got me this diamond necklace that says 'Skibidi Toilet.' Wow."
For those not in the know, Skibidi Toilet is a YouTube web series from creator Alexey Gerasimov. Clearly, it has a special meaning to North West and her mom.
Earlier this month, Kim interviewed her daughter for an Interview magazine profile. After North revealed her desire to live inside Barbie's world, Kim joked, "Fun facts about North: Every night when she falls asleep, she needs the TV on, no matter what."
As for whether or not she likes being photographed, North told her mom, "I like taking pictures of myself, but I don’t like when paparazzi do. When I just woke up and there’s so much paparazzi, I’m like, 'Yo, I’m going to sue you.' If I’m ready, if I’m not tired, if my outfit’s good, I’m like, 'Okay, I could take a picture.'"
North also shared that she's not a fan of going to school. "I like art, but my art class is very annoying," she dished. "My favorite class is probably Latin."
When asked to describe her best day ever, North told Kim, "Maybe in Italy with Dad." She continued, "It was just us and my siblings, and that’s when I really brought them close to god, because we had this house and there was these devil statues, and I was like, 'Mm-mm, mm-mm, no, girl.' I was like, 'We got to pray.' So then I taught Chi and Psalm and Saint how to pray. God really did his thing after."
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
