King Charles Was Asked to "Bring Back" Prince Harry, And He Just Laughed

It seems Prince Harry has been increasingly distancing himself from the Royal Family since his shock memoir Spare was released on Jan. 10.

Meanwhile, attention has shifted to King Charles III's coronation ceremony on May 6, and the likelihood of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex actually attending the historic event. (Based on speculation only, it's looking like they will in fact attend but will not play any official role, though only time will tell.)

But while many royal fans have criticized Harry for airing so many grievances against his family publicly, some are hoping for an imminent reconciliation.

The King spoke to members of the public at the University of East London on Feb. 8, with one royal fan yelling in his direction, "Bring back Harry, please. Can you bring him back, sir?" (via Us Weekly).

Charles only heard that last part and replied, "Who?"

"Harry, your son," came the thoroughly amusing response.

The King didn't have many choices available to him at this point, so he laughed and moved on.

The Royal Family as a whole has steered clear from responding to the publication of Spare in any way, presumably in an effort not to add fuel to the fire.

Similarly, Prince William completely ignored a journalist who asked him if he had read his brother's book during an official engagement in the days following its release.

Meanwhile, one source told People about the coronation, "It is such a momentous occasion for Charles, and he would want his son to be at the coronation to witness it. He would like to have Harry back in the family.

"If they don't sort it out, it will always be part of the King's reign and how he has left his family disjointed. He has had a reputation as a distant parent, and it would be awful for him for that to continue."

Perhaps he will in fact "bring Harry back," then. Would you look at that!