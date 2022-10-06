King Charles Reportedly Hated That Kate Middleton's Fashion Got More Attention Than His Work Did

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Royal fashion matters, because it sends a clear message within such a public-facing role.

While Queen Elizabeth liked to infuse subtle political messages into her sartorial choices, Catherine, the Princess of Wales, is often praised for her elegance and simple yet boldly colorful wardrobe.

But the former Prince Charles has apparently not always been a huge fan of the media attention royal women's clothes attract, because he felt it detracted from more attention being paid to his own work.

It all started when he married Princess Diana in 1981, and she was consistently in the limelight from then on.

"Her star immediately eclipsed her husband’s, causing early fractures in their relationship," writes royal expert Katie Nicholl in her new book, The New Royals (opens in new tab) (via Entertainment Tonight).

"The diligent, sensitive, and status-conscious Charles found it hard to understand. He could not see that in the new media age, being a royal-born prince and future king was a lesser currency than his wife’s megawatt beauty and disposition."

And that situation was echoed when Prince William introduced Kate Middleton to the world as his girlfriend and future wife, and everyone was suddenly hyper-focused on her fashion.

"In the past, father and son hadn’t always seen eye to eye. There was a well-documented clash of opinions in 2013 over the palace’s priceless collection of ivory, for one," Nicholl continues.

"And Charles was sometimes irritated that Kate’s frocks got more media attention than his good works. He also had been hurt by not seeing as much of his Cambridge grandchildren as he might have liked."

Hopefully it's all a little more smooth-sailing these days!