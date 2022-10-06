King Charles Reportedly Hated That Kate Middleton's Fashion Got More Attention Than His Work Did

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Royal fashion matters, because it sends a clear message within such a public-facing role.
While Queen Elizabeth liked to infuse subtle political messages into her sartorial choices, Catherine, the Princess of Wales, is often praised for her elegance and simple yet boldly colorful wardrobe.
But the former Prince Charles has apparently not always been a huge fan of the media attention royal women's clothes attract, because he felt it detracted from more attention being paid to his own work.
It all started when he married Princess Diana in 1981, and she was consistently in the limelight from then on.
"Her star immediately eclipsed her husband’s, causing early fractures in their relationship," writes royal expert Katie Nicholl in her new book, The New Royals (opens in new tab) (via Entertainment Tonight).
"The diligent, sensitive, and status-conscious Charles found it hard to understand. He could not see that in the new media age, being a royal-born prince and future king was a lesser currency than his wife’s megawatt beauty and disposition."
And that situation was echoed when Prince William introduced Kate Middleton to the world as his girlfriend and future wife, and everyone was suddenly hyper-focused on her fashion.
"In the past, father and son hadn’t always seen eye to eye. There was a well-documented clash of opinions in 2013 over the palace’s priceless collection of ivory, for one," Nicholl continues.
"And Charles was sometimes irritated that Kate’s frocks got more media attention than his good works. He also had been hurt by not seeing as much of his Cambridge grandchildren as he might have liked."
Hopefully it's all a little more smooth-sailing these days!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Twiggy on Her Best Beauty Secrets and Why She’s Given Up Her “Dramatic” Eyelashes
The model stars in Charlotte Tilbury’s Studio Tilbury campaign.
By Samantha Holender
-
Mahsa Amini and the Iran Protests: What to Know
Unpacking the unrest in Iran.
By Gabrielle Ulubay
-
When to Refinance Student Loans
A student loan expert walks us through the basics of refinancing student loans: when it makes sense, and, more importantly, when it doesn't.
By Tanya Benedicto Klich
-
Prince William "Made It Clear" to Camilla That "She's Not Step-Grandma to His Children," Royal Biographer Claims
Oooof.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate Wore a Color She's Rarely Seen In During Her Latest Solo Engagement
She looked like sunshine!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton Were "Like Any Boyfriend and Girlfriend" in Early Days of Dating, Former Royal Butler Says
They sound like they were super normal.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Might Inherit Frogmore House in Windsor
Could they move there?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Memoir Delay: Making Edits Would Be Risky and Costly, Royal Expert Warns
We don't know for sure if edits are happening.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle's Podcast Is Back After a Month-Long Hiatus
The duchess speaks to Margaret Cho and Lisa Ling.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William "Just Does Not Trust" Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Royal Insider Says
We're not out of the woods yet...
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
King Charles Has to Pay Prince William Rent Now, Reportedly
Just because things weren't complicated enough already...
By Iris Goldsztajn