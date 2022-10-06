Princess Kate Wore a Color She's Rarely Seen In During Her Latest Solo Engagement

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The weather in the U.K. may be cooling down, but Princess Kate is bringing the sunshine with her wherever she goes.
For her latest solo engagement, the newly minted Princess of Wales opted for a color she's rarely seen in: an orangey-yellow ochre that proved she's not quite ready to let go of the summer just yet.
As she headed to Surrey, Kate chose a short-sleeved, belted dress from British workwear label Karen Millen, which featured a collar and pleated midi skirt—a classic Princess Kate silhouette, if you will. While her exact dress is sold out in that orangey color, you can still snap it up in ivory (opens in new tab), but you better go quickly.
The princess paired this dress with a pair of suede pointy heels in navy, and accessorized with a navy clutch bag and drop earrings (plus a Band-Aid on her right thumb—I guess royals aren't immune to everyday injuries). She wore her hair down and curled, with a side parting.
Kate stepped out to visit the Royal Surrey County Hospital's Maternity Unit at Royal Surrey County Hospital, where she learned about what the unit does to support pregnant people and new parents.
There, she spoke to medical staff, and also got to meet newborns and their parents who were in the care of the hospital.
Taking to Instagram, the Prince and Princess of Wales wrote, "With a focus on maternal mental health, alongside pioneering overnight facilities, Royal Surrey County Hospital ensures women and their families feel safe, supported and have the best chance of developing those all-important early attachments which are so crucial to ensuring their babies grow and thrive.
"It was lovely to meet some of the new mothers and their babies who are supported by such a brilliant team at the hospital."
Anything to do with early childhood is a cause close to the princess' heart, and has been a running thread in her charity support work over the years.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton Were "Like Any Boyfriend and Girlfriend" in Early Days of Dating, Former Royal Butler Says
They sound like they were super normal.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Might Inherit Frogmore House in Windsor
Could they move there?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Memoir Delay: Making Edits Would Be Risky and Costly, Royal Expert Warns
We don't know for sure if edits are happening.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle's Podcast Is Back After a Month-Long Hiatus
The duchess speaks to Margaret Cho and Lisa Ling.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William "Just Does Not Trust" Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Royal Insider Says
We're not out of the woods yet...
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
King Charles Has to Pay Prince William Rent Now, Reportedly
Just because things weren't complicated enough already...
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Why Princess Kate Loves Wearing Red So Much, According to an Expert
It's an all-eyes-on-her kinda color.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Was "Showing Anger" During the Queen's Funeral, Royal Expert Says
Tensions have not eased.
By Iris Goldsztajn