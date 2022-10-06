Princess Kate Wore a Color She's Rarely Seen In During Her Latest Solo Engagement

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The weather in the U.K. may be cooling down, but Princess Kate is bringing the sunshine with her wherever she goes.

For her latest solo engagement, the newly minted Princess of Wales opted for a color she's rarely seen in: an orangey-yellow ochre that proved she's not quite ready to let go of the summer just yet.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang / Getty)

As she headed to Surrey, Kate chose a short-sleeved, belted dress from British workwear label Karen Millen, which featured a collar and pleated midi skirt—a classic Princess Kate silhouette, if you will. While her exact dress is sold out in that orangey color, you can still snap it up in ivory (opens in new tab), but you better go quickly.

(opens in new tab) Karen Millen Structured Crepe Forever Pleat Belted Midi Dress $300.80 at Karen Millen (opens in new tab)

The princess paired this dress with a pair of suede pointy heels in navy, and accessorized with a navy clutch bag and drop earrings (plus a Band-Aid on her right thumb—I guess royals aren't immune to everyday injuries). She wore her hair down and curled, with a side parting.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty)

Kate stepped out to visit the Royal Surrey County Hospital's Maternity Unit at Royal Surrey County Hospital, where she learned about what the unit does to support pregnant people and new parents.

(Image credit: Photo by WPA Pool / Getty)

There, she spoke to medical staff, and also got to meet newborns and their parents who were in the care of the hospital.

(Image credit: Photo by WPA Pool / Getty)

Taking to Instagram, the Prince and Princess of Wales wrote, "With a focus on maternal mental health, alongside pioneering overnight facilities, Royal Surrey County Hospital ensures women and their families feel safe, supported and have the best chance of developing those all-important early attachments which are so crucial to ensuring their babies grow and thrive.

"It was lovely to meet some of the new mothers and their babies who are supported by such a brilliant team at the hospital."

Anything to do with early childhood is a cause close to the princess' heart, and has been a running thread in her charity support work over the years.