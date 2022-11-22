King Charles Was "Not Thrilled at All" That Anne and Edward Invited Prince Andrew to a Recent Gathering, Apparently

Princess Anne and Prince Edward recently joined their disgraced brother Prince Andrew for a shooting party near Windsor Castle, which King Charles made a point not to attend, because he doesn't think Andrew should be included in this kind of event.

"King Charles was said to be displeased that Edward and Anne had been publicly meeting up with Andrew and wanted it made clear that he had not been part of the shoot," a source told the Daily Mail.

"Anne and Edward had been privately concerned about Andrew and wanted to check on him.

"But Charles’ view is that he should not be in the public eye. His Majesty was not thrilled at all."

Though Andrew was included in proceedings for the late Queen's funeral, he won't appear during the Royal Family's walk to church on Christmas day. He will, however, be invited to the private family celebrations at Sandringham.

The Duke of York was forced to step down from public life after details about his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein came to light. A survivor, Virginia Giuffre, also directly accused Andrew of sexual assault.

Andrew didn't step down as a working royal at first, but only after his "car crash" interview with the BBC's Emily Maitlis was aired.

This decision was precipitated by the Queen and then-Prince Charles, who firmly believed Andrew should resign from his role.

"Andrew was a problem, and she and her eldest son had moved swiftly to exorcise him from the public realm," Andrew Morton wrote in an advance copy of his new book The Queen (opens in new tab) seen by Marie Claire.

"Andrew now had the rest of his life to reflect on his folly. Though he publicly regretted his 'ill-judged association' with Epstein and expressed his 'deep sympathy' for the victims, it was all too little too late."

So, it sounds like Charles hasn't changed his mind about his brother.