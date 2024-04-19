Kourtney Kardashian Barker Loves Her Postpartum Body, Thank You Very Much

Kourtney Kardashian Barker turned 45 years old yesterday, and is celebrating not just her birthday but her body, too.
Yesterday, Kourtney’s younger sister Kim Kardashian (who might not be having a great day today) wished Kourtney a happy birthday on social media with a bikini shot of the two of them—as well as Khloe Kardashian—on vacation. One very bold commenter wrote (in what reads like a backhanded critique) “Now you know she’s not going to like this photo…lol it’s her bday Kim..lol.”
A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)
A photo posted by on
In response, Kourtney wrote “I LOVE this photo! It is me and my sisters having the best time on a trip with our kids… and the memories to last forever! And I LOVE this body that gave me my 3 big babies and my little baby boy.”
As most trolls do, the commenter retreated, deleting their comment. But don’t worry—CommentsByCelebs screenshot and reposted the interaction for posterity.
Kourtney and her husband, Travis Barker, welcomed their first child together, Rocky Thirteen Barker, last November. (She also shares Mason, Penelope, and Reign with ex Scott Disick—hence “my 3 big babies.”) Kourtney has been celebrating her postpartum body—and all postpartum bodies—in the months since giving birth, and earlier this month denounced the pressure for women to “snap back” to their pre-baby physiques so soon after giving birth, per Page Six.
“Your body is beautiful at all stages,” she wrote on her Instagram Story alongside a photo of her swimming in Turks and Caicos. “During pregnancy we are glowing and growing, postpartum we are healing and shrinking, and then that period I find hardest as our bodies are still adjusting.” She continued “I try to be kind to myself as my body finds a new normal. The pressure put on us to bounce back when everything is new and different isn’t realistic. Life is beautiful, you are beautiful. Just a little reminder (for me too).”
Such a beautiful and inspiring attitude, and one worth emulating.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
