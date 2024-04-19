Did Taylor Swift Diss Kim Kardashian on 'The Tortured Poets Department?'

Taylor Swift is causing fans to lose their minds trying to interpret the songs on her newly released album The Tortured Poets Department.
One unexpected plot twist is that it looks like Swift is taking thinly veiled aim at Kim Kardashian on one track, titled "thanK you aIMee."
First of all, the song has three capitalized letters in its title, which spell out "KIM," so even if it's not about Kardashian, the singer is clearly trying her best to make us believe it is.
Meanwhile, the song's lyrics tell the story of a woman, "Aimee," acting like a high school bully.
Swift sings, "All that time you were throwin' punches, I was buildin' somethin' / And I can't forgive the way you made me feel / Screamed "Fuck you, Aimee" to the night sky, as the blood was gushin' / But I can't forget the way you made me heal"
She also sings that Aimee "stomped across my gravе," "beat my spirit black and blue," and "threatens to push me down the stairs, at our school."
Fans also picked up on the positively wild bridge: One person tweeted, "THE BRIDGE IN THANK YOU AIMEE IS F***ING NUTS …..AND SO I CHANGED YOUR NAME AND ANY REAL [DEFINING] CLUES . AND ONE DAY YOUR KID COMES HOME SINGING A SOMG THAT ONLY us TWO KNOW IS ABOUT YOU"
Swift and Kardashian have had a long-standing feud after the latter released an audio recording in 2016, which allegedly proved the "Cruel Summer" singer had approved some of Kanye West's unfavorable lyrics about her despite claiming she hadn't. People online jumped to condemn Swift at the time.
However, Swift's song "Vigilante Sh*t" from her previous album Midnights appeared to be a sign the singer was taking Kardashian's side in her divorce from West, so it could be somewhat surprising if "thanK you aIMee" really is a takedown of the SKIMS founder.
Still, in her 2023 TIME interview, Swift claimed that the 2016 drama was a "career death." She said, "Make no mistake—my career was taken away from me."
She even name-dropped the star at the time, adding, "You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar." Yow.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
