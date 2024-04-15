Kourtney Kardashian's Birthday Cake Reignites a Classic Family Joke

Kim Kardashian will never live that "least exciting to look at" comment down.
Kourtney Kardashian Barker is turning 45 on Thursday, and the family gathered over the weekend to celebrate the milestone. Kourtney's birthday cake had a custom topper with a fitting message: "Happy Birthday to the Most Exciting to Look At."
Kourtney shared a photo of herself laughing at the cake on Sunday, along with several other birthday cakes she apparently enjoyed over the past week. (Hey, you only turn 45 once!) The "most exciting to look at" cake was served on a yacht, so she's clearly celebrating her birthday week in style.
Kim's comment came during a fight between the sisters on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Kim later tried to apologize by telling her sister, "What I meant is you're the most boring," which … didn't exactly make things better. Still, the siblings can laugh about it now, which is what matters, right?
Of course, Kourtney is no stranger to lavish birthday celebrations. During the COVID-19 quarantine in 2020, the Kardashian-Jenner family hosted a car parade for Kourtney's 41st birthday. And for her 44th birthday last year, Kourtney and Travis Barker visited the San Ysidro Ranch in California for a picture-perfect getaway.
And as for Kim and Kourtney's relationship, well, they'll probably always bicker, as siblings do. In Kourtney's birthday post for Kim last year, she (lovingly!) referenced the "hair-pulling, nail-digging" fights they apparently had as teenagers. But at the end of the day, there's plenty of love between them.
Meghan is a freelance news writer at Marie Claire. Her work has also ppeared in Bustle, Refinery29, Popsugar, and other outlets. When she isn't writing, Meghan runs a community for plus-size people in the Raleigh-Durham area of North Carolina.
