If We Think Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Kim Kardashian’s Feud is Bad Now, It Was Much Worse During this Time Period

If you’ve ever watched Keeping Up with the Kardashians or the famous family’s latest reality show, The Kardashians, you’re well aware that there has been long-simmering tensions between Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Kim Kardashian, the eldest of Kris Jenner’s six kids. Kim turned 43 yesterday, and Kourtney—who is due soon with her fourth child, and her first with husband Travis Barker—celebrated her 18-months-younger sister while also cracking a joke about their feuds over the years.
In a birthday tribute to Kim on her Instagram Story, Kourtney wrote “Happy happy birthday to my first sister. Thank you for all those years of bossing you around and you actually listening to all of my crazy ideas. People think the fights they’ve seen on tv are bad if only they got to witness the hair pulling, nail digging ones from early high school.”
Kourtney then jokingly added “The joys of sisterhood” before concluding “I love you deeply forever and always. May God bless this year with love and happiness and abundant joy.”
If you’re watching season four of The Kardashians on Hulu—which premiered on September 28 and is still ongoing—the sisters are currently embroiled in a fight on the show, one that started, interestingly enough, after the two saw edits of season three of the show, where they fought about Kim’s partnership with Dolce & Gabbana after the fashion house designed Kourtney’s wedding dress. (So, in short, they had a fight, seemingly moved on, then got in a fight again after watching the first fight play out onscreen. The pitfalls of being reality stars…)
Despite the issues between the two that are currently unfolding on the show, Kourtney showed ample love to Kim yesterday, sharing throwback photos of the two ranging from one from Halloween 1987 (“Twinning since the beginning,” Kourtney wrote of their matching outfits), one when both don matching white lingerie and wings as Victoria’s Secret Angels for Halloween, and one of the two dressed up as Snow White and a clown for another Halloween when they were kids.
Kim celebrated her birthday Friday night in Beverly Hills with a star-studded party, including all of her sisters except for Kourtney, who was absent likely not because of any argument, but because she is heavily pregnant.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
