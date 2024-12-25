Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Christmas festivities included records, Starbucks, and a sexy Santa outfit.

The Poosh founder shared an Instagram carousel on Tuesday that featured sweet snaps of her and Travis enjoying a cozy Christmas Eve. While the Blink-182 drummer flipped through Nirvana and Frank Sinatra records, Kourtney struck poses in a red velvet Mrs. Claus dress.

The couple looked cozy and happy, enjoying takeout Starbucks drinks and holding hands surrounded by twinkling fairy lights. The room was decked out in a minimalist but festive setup, with a small Christmas tree, low lighting, and cozy blankets.

In addition to the holiday festivities, Barker had another reason to celebrate on Dec. 24. His daughter Alabama turned 19 on Christmas Eve, and the rocker shared a sweet series of photos celebrating her growth.

"I’m so proud of you and I love watching you grow," Barker wrote in his Instagram caption . "Never settle, the stars aren’t too far away."

Kardashian, too, shared a birthday message for her stepdaughter on her Instagram Story, calling Alabama "a blessing to my life." She even shared an image of latte art made to resemble Barker's daughter.

Kourtney Kardashian shared a sweet snap of latte art that resembled her stepdaughter. (Image credit: Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian)

Among all the holiday and birthday festivities, Kourtney also shared a photo of herself and her 12-year-old daughter, Penelope, making Armenian pancakes. The blended family's Christmas week is the perfect mix of family parties and cozy time at home, and it's clear they love every second of it.