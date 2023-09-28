Kourtney Kardashian Says Her Happiness Comes When She Gets "The F*** Away" From Her Family, Especially Kim

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Kourtney Kardashian and her sister Kim Kardashian were still not getting along when they began filming season 4 of The Kardashians.

The first episode of the new season, which is currently airing on Hulu, catches up with the famous sisters following their ongoing disagreement from season 3—about Kim's collection with Dolce & Gabbana, which Kourtney felt was copying her wedding aesthetic.

By both women's admission, while they had begun hashing it out, watching footage during the editing process for season 4 only served to remind them of their anger.

"Last season was really rough, Kim said in a confessional.

"Then, we were over it, we had fun, you saw we did that Christmas album. We talked it out, like everything had been fine."

She continued, "And then, we watched the edits for our show, and I start hearing what she's saying about me. She hears what I'm saying about her. And then we get mad all over again."

Speaking in her own confessional, Kourtney explained, "So, my whole family is going on a trip to Cabo, but three days earlier, before the trip, Kim and I have this heated phone call."

Kim called Kourt to warn her that she was going back to Milan for a Dolce event, and that she would love for her older sister to come if she wanted to. Kourtney declined, and the conversation eventually led to her telling Kim how she felt about the whole thing.

"I think it's that you saw this thing that was mine [her wedding], and that wasn't yours, and that you wanted it. And you took it and made it bigger," the Poosh founder said.

In a bid to understand where Kourtney was coming from, Kim began to explain that '90s style is quite common, and that she was trying her best not to copy Kourt's ideas.

"You're talking about the bullsh*t details, because it's all your egotistical, selfish mind can think about," the Lemme founder hit back.

"You cannot stand someone else being the center of attention. You came to my wedding, you couldn't be happy. You complained from the second you got there 'til the second you left. That's what it's about. Forget about 'you couldn't be happy,' you couldn't be happy for me. You couldn't be happy that I was the center of attention and you weren't."

Kourtney went on to say that she didn't "need" her family anymore, and called Kim a "narcissist."

Finally, Kim asked her sister, "Are you happy?"

Kourtney answered, "Yes! Not when I'm on the phone with you. I was five minutes ago!"

She continued, "I have a happy life, and the happiness comes when I get the f*** away from you guys. Specifically you."

On this phone call, Kim told Kourtney that she and the rest of the family, as well as Kourtney's friends and children, have "side chats" about her, and are all concerned. Kourtney accused Kim of trying to turn everyone against her, and deliberately trying to hurt her.

"You're just a f***ing witch, and I f***ing hate you," she said.

Over the remainder of the episode, the two sisters continue trying to figure out what happened between them, and try to bring in new ways of seeing the disagreement.

Here's hoping their relationship goes more smoothly in the future, if that's what they both want, though these two definitely have a long and complicated history of fighting with each other.