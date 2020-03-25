A new Keeping Up With the Kardashians trailer dropped ahead of the season premiere on March 26, and it reveals just how violent the fight between Kourtney and Kim Kardashian got.

Kourtney tells Kim, "I will fuck you up," later declaring, "I don't wanna be near your fat ass."

Khloé Kardashian serves as presenter in the trailer, revisiting her uncannily accurate Kris Jenner costume.

Another trailer for the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians has dropped, and it turns out the fight we got a glimpse of last month was really, really vicious. After Khloé opens the trailer, dressed as KarJenner matriarch Kris Jenner, things quickly accelerate between the two oldest Kardashians, with Kourtney declaring, "I will fuck you up." Neither sister holds back: There's kicking! Slapping! Elbow throwing! Khloé, desperately trying to keep the peace, wondering how she found herself in this position once again!

Later, Kim shouts, "Just get the fuck out of here—I don’t even wanna see your fucking face," to which Kourtney responds, "I don't wanna be near your fat ass." Yikes. Sounds like peacekeeper Khloé had some serious work to do.

There's no need to worry about the current state of Kourtney-Kim relations, however: Back in December, Kim appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and revealed that the sisters had patched things up. "Kourtney and I, we just went to Japan together," she said. "We’ve really taken the time to hear each other out and listen. What sucks is that season 18 will come out soon, and it gets worse before it gets better so her and I have healed and have talked about everything and have really come to an understanding." A relief!

