Kristen Bell Says She Has No "Chemistry" With 'Nobody Wants This' Costar Adam Brody

When Netflix first released Nobody Wants This, fans were blown away by the incredible chemistry between Adam Brody and Kristen Bell. However, the pair are apparently just really good at their jobs, as there's zero fire between them in real life. Like, at all.

In a new interview with E! News, Bell opened up about working with Brody, and revealed whether her husband—actor Dax Shepard—ever gets jealous of her onscreen love interest. "Dax also knows there's no real threat there, because Adam and I, if you were to see us in person, there is not chemistry," Bell said. "We bicker all the time. We're like an old granny and grampy. It's not hot and heavy on set at all."

Bell also noted that "foundational trust" keeps her marriage to Shepard strong. "Even if Dax hooks up with the most beautiful person in the world at work, I know he's committed to our family," Bell explained. "I know he's coming home. I know he loves our children. I know he strives to be a great husband and father."

"We bicker all the time," Bell said of her working relationship with Brody. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bell and Shepard tied the knot on October 17, 2013, after first meeting in 2007. They're raising two daughters together—Lincoln and Delta.

Discussing how she navigates challenging issues with her husband, Bell told E! News, "We're just human, right?" She continued, "So maybe there could be a day where I'm like, 'I'm actually really nervous that you spend time with that person.' And he could say, 'Oh, OK, let's talk about it'...We have a very open communication."

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody in Nobody Wants This. (Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

When it comes to their respective acting careers, Bell and Shepard are nothing but supportive of one another. "We root for each other," the Gossip Girl narrator explained. "When he got to make out with Minka Kelly on Parenthood, I was like, 'Yes. Get it.' We're married, we're not dead."

