Kristen Bell Says She Has No "Chemistry" With 'Nobody Wants This' Costar Adam Brody
"We're like an old granny and grampy. It's not hot and heavy on set at all."
When Netflix first released Nobody Wants This, fans were blown away by the incredible chemistry between Adam Brody and Kristen Bell. However, the pair are apparently just really good at their jobs, as there's zero fire between them in real life. Like, at all.
In a new interview with E! News, Bell opened up about working with Brody, and revealed whether her husband—actor Dax Shepard—ever gets jealous of her onscreen love interest. "Dax also knows there's no real threat there, because Adam and I, if you were to see us in person, there is not chemistry," Bell said. "We bicker all the time. We're like an old granny and grampy. It's not hot and heavy on set at all."
Bell also noted that "foundational trust" keeps her marriage to Shepard strong. "Even if Dax hooks up with the most beautiful person in the world at work, I know he's committed to our family," Bell explained. "I know he's coming home. I know he loves our children. I know he strives to be a great husband and father."
Bell and Shepard tied the knot on October 17, 2013, after first meeting in 2007. They're raising two daughters together—Lincoln and Delta.
Discussing how she navigates challenging issues with her husband, Bell told E! News, "We're just human, right?" She continued, "So maybe there could be a day where I'm like, 'I'm actually really nervous that you spend time with that person.' And he could say, 'Oh, OK, let's talk about it'...We have a very open communication."
When it comes to their respective acting careers, Bell and Shepard are nothing but supportive of one another. "We root for each other," the Gossip Girl narrator explained. "When he got to make out with Minka Kelly on Parenthood, I was like, 'Yes. Get it.' We're married, we're not dead."
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
