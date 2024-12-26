Kristen Bell's 'Wicked'-Inspired Christmas Tree Must Be Seen to Be Believed
You might say it's "swankified."
Kristen Bell's Christmas tree has Wicked fans seeing green.
The Nobody Wants This star shared a photo of the creative tree on Wednesday, and it's every Oz lover's dream. Decked out in glittery pink ornaments Glinda would love, the tree features two angel tree toppers styled after Glinda and Elphaba.
There's even a yellow brick road leading up to the tree—and the Wicked Witch of the East's tights-covered legs and ruby slippers beneath it. Fans were quick to comment with their love of the creative tree, with many making Wicked-related puns about how the "swankified" tree would be popular this season.
A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell)
A photo posted by on
Of course, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are no strangers to pop culture-inspired Christmas trees. Last year, they decked their tree out in Whoville-inspired decor that would warm even the Grinch's too-small heart. The couple doesn't take themselves (or their holiday decorating) too seriously, and fans love them for it.
This year's theme shouldn't come as much of a surprise, either. A longtime theater fan, Bell has made her love of the new Wicked movie known, posting a video of her choir singing along in the theater. And the pink and green tree just might inspire fans' decorating ideas for next year, too.
Meghan is a freelance news writer at Marie Claire. Her work has also ppeared in Bustle, Refinery29, Popsugar, and other outlets. When she isn't writing, Meghan runs a community for plus-size people in the Raleigh-Durham area of North Carolina.
