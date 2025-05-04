Sabrina Carpenter Is a Pre-Met Gala Mermaid in a Custom Seafoam Versace Dress

The Met Gala might not happen until Monday night, but the celebrity fashion elite have been giving plenty of Met Gala energy in the days leading up for the iconic annual event.

Need evidence? Feast your eyes on Exhibit A: Sabrina Carpenter attending the Moda Operandi pre-Met Gala cocktail party at The Twenty Two Hotel in New York City on Saturday, May 3, and looking 100 percent red carpet-ready in a blue glittering gown by Versace.

The "Espresso" singer and certified Versace muse (she's the face of the brand's La Vacanza 2025 campaign, which marks her second collab with the brand) struck the delicate balance of classic elegance and bold risk-taking that's become a signature of her style.

On the one hand, the clingy, sparkly seafoam custom Versace dress was giving Disney princess in a very literal kind of way (iykyk)—on the other, its extra-high slit and load-bearing gold safety pin made the look precariously daring in that way Carpenter seems to pull-off so effortlessly.

Carpenter accessorized the look with a matching seafoam bowling shoulder bag from Versace’s La Vacanza collection, and Christian Louboutin Loubi Queen Alta Nude Ankle Strap Sandal Heels.

The custom dress fit Carpenter like a second skin and highlighted why her collaborations with Versace have been such a perfect fit on both sides.

“I have always felt empowered when wearing Versace," she said in a statement amid news of her second campaign with the brand (per Just Jared). "That is what Versace means to me; amazing clothes which empower individuals to express themself in so many different ways. This La Vacanza collection is exactly that and feels so free and exciting to wear."

It remains to be seen what Carpenter will wear for Met Gala itself, of course, and if she'll show more love and loyalty to Versace for the occasion (FWIW, the singer wore a floral-inspired Oscar de la Renta gown to the event in 2024, where she and then-boyfriend Barry Keoghan made their red carpet debut as a couple).