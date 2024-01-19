Kristen Stewart Wore an Edgy Chanel Print Pantsuit to the 2024 Sundance Film Festival

Kristen Stewart has proved, once again, that no red carpet is complete without some Chanel.



On Thursday, Jan. 18, the Spencer actress attended the 2024 Sundance Film Festival Opening Night Gala, walking the red carpet in an edgy, eye-catching black-and-white Chanel pantsuit.



The chic ensemble featured a button-up jacket and matching pants, both adorned with the iconic fashion brand's logo. Stewart's jacket showed a hint of skin in the midsection, accentuating the fit of the Chanel set.



The Twilight actress complimented her stunning red carpet outfit by wearing her hair in stylishly messy updo and minimal makeup.

Stewart has been a proud Chanel brand ambassador since 2013.

In February 2016, the actress represented Chanel's makeup line, and in 2015 played the role of a young Coco Chanel in former fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld's short film, Once and Forever.

In 2017, Stewart was the face the brand's fragrance "Gabrielle Chanel," which was named in honor of the legendary French designer who founded the Paris fashion house.



Stewart frequently rocks Chanel at various events and red carpets as well. In December, 2023, Stewart attended Chanel's Metiers D'Art Show wearing a Chanel a-line mini dress featuring the brand's signature tweed, a flared skirt and a plunging neckline.

In a 2022 interview with L'Officiel—and in the wake of her Oscar nomination for Best Actress for her portrayal of Princess Diana in Spencer—Stewart said that the fashion brand has "been with me on every, really, meaningful step of my career."

"If you look at the people that have worn Chanel clothes over the years, there’s such a rich narrative," she told the publication at the time. "And that’s my job! I love making movies. Obviously, I like to tell stories. So, it’s just really fun to unpack all of that and grow to get better."