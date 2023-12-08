Even when Kristen Stewart first rose onto our style radar as a fashion darling to watch, one thing has always rang true: She's never conformed to the "mold" of what's typically expected from an "It" girl. Her outfits always gleamed with an authentic, edgy spirit and were sprinkled with grunge-punk cues. So when K-Stew became a Chanel ambassador in 2013, it's no surprise that she didn't let the pristine, perfect image of the brand change her style. In fact, she brought her inner rebel to the role, even as she attended the house's latest show on Thursday. At the brand's Pre-Fall 2024 show, Stewart wore a Chanel tweed dress but styled it with punk touches and a devil-may-care attitude.

Joining the roster of A-list stars at Chanel's Metièrs d’Art runway (the French label's name for the pre-season showing) in Manchester, England, the Spencer actor attended the show in a black-and-white tweed pleated dress made, of course, by Chanel. Stepping out of a more traditional way of styling, the actor left most of the buttons at the top undone, yielding a plunging silhouette. She spruced up the now-revealing top with silver chain necklaces. Instead of keeping it prim and proper with mini heels or flats, Stewart opted for calf-hitting, lace-up combat boots, which she left loosely tied. Her look was made even more alternative with her freshly dyed copper-red locks, her choppy curtain bangs bringing the look together, and tying it all with a velvet headband.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

K-Stew is known to be a Chanel girl through and through at this point. But for this occasion, she particularly took the message of being a "red carpet rebel" to heart. This time around, the brand's recent Pre-Fall show was held in Manchester, the birthplace of much of Britain's counterculture movements and alt-bands we know and love, so it makes all the more sense that she opted out of conformity.

Going against the grain and grit of the city's northern quarter, Virginie Viard’s latest Metièrs d’Art collection for Chanel featured a range of classic tweed silhouettes subtly spun with vibrant colorways. Taking inspiration from Britain's subcultures and working class, matching sets were mixed with mini skirts and Bermuda shorts and styled with rosette broach finishes and paperboy caps.

When chatting with WWD following the presentation, the 33-year-old gushed about her love for the city, saying, "Every historical reference from this place culturally—the birthplace of Oasis, The Smiths—this is my bread and butter in terms of what turns me on." She shortly added thoughts about the collection: "I thought the clothes were potentially my favorite show that I've seen in person."