Kylie Jenner Savagely Shut Down Kim Kardashian After She Asked Her to Tag SKIMS in Her Instagram

Many people complained that HBO's The Kardashians has been too tame so far, compared to the utter chaos of the original Keeping Up With the Kardashians on E!.

Thankfully for the entertainment factor, the Kardashian-Jenner clan is not done with publicly squabbling, and as long as it's harmless, it's also fairly hilarious.

Here's the latest tea: Kylie Jenner posted a series of (dreamy, I won't lie) pics of herself in a brown SKIMS shorts onesie on Instagram, captioning it, "kyventures." It's not an amazing pun, but I'll let it slide this time around.

Anyway, older sister and SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian wasn't a huge fan of the photos, for the simple fact that Jenner didn't identify where she got her onesie/bodysuit situation from. "can u tag @skims please LOL," Kardashian commented, showing us all that we're not the only ones to make our friends like our pics or tag us in their Stories.

The account @commentsbycelebs posted a screenshot of the exchange with the caption, "Support small businesses," which is nothing short of comedic genius.

SKIMS was reportedly valued at $3.2 billion a year ago, so it's not like the brand needs any help, but there's also the fact that Kylie Jenner is the second most followed person on Instagram to factor in. That means that anything she promotes has the potential to completely skyrocket in sales, which explains why Kardashian would be so eager for her to tag the brand. Of course, though, the fact that she was willing to comment about it publicly means that she was joking at least on some level.

Anyway, swiftly moving on. Jenner wasn't super pleased about her sister's comment, and answered, "i had to steal this from moms house and now you want me to promote ?!!!! wow"

While she didn't end up tagging SKIMS in the post itself (at this point, does she really need to?), the Kylie Cosmetics founder did give in and tag the brand in her reply to Kardashian, so that's something.

This is all so...relatable...