See the Kardashian Sisters Dressed Up as Kris Jenner for Her Birthday

We all love to dress up for Halloween, but the Kardashians love it so much they needed to extend it into November this year.
The siblings' beloved momager Kris Jenner turned 67 on Nov. 5, and her daughters went all out to show her their love and devotion in the most Kardashian-esque manner imaginable.
Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Kylie all dressed up as Kris to celebrate her, and it's all kind of hilarious, if I'm honest.
Kim took to the TikTok account she shares with daughter North to post her take on her one of her mom's most iconic looks. She dressed up as the Kris from the family's 2012 video lip syncing to "Lady Marmalade" (how very 2012 of them), dressed in a skin-tight green sequined dress over a white shirt collar and black bow tie.
@kimandnorth (opens in new tab) ♬ original sound - Daily karjenner videos 💗 (opens in new tab)
Khloé went as a platinum blonde Kris Jenner clad in a white and red floral ensemble with a fur stole, red handbag and red booties. She even posed next to a collection of Goyard suitcases, one emblazoned with "KMJ" for Kris Mary Jenner, one with "RICH AS F*CK," and one with "MOMAGER."
Kylie went as a vintage Kris Jenner from the '90s, wearing a glam black sparkly cocktail dress, a choker and a red lip.
Kourtney went as the Kris Jenner from Ariana Grande's "Thank U Next" music video, in which she payed homage to Amy Poehler's character from Mean Girls, AKA the "cool mom." She wore a baby pink sweatsuit and carried a video camera around.
I've said it before, I'll say it again: Say what you will about the Kardashians, you can't accuse them of not having a sense of humor.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
