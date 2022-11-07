See the Kardashian Sisters Dressed Up as Kris Jenner for Her Birthday

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

We all love to dress up for Halloween, but the Kardashians love it so much they needed to extend it into November this year.

The siblings' beloved momager Kris Jenner turned 67 on Nov. 5, and her daughters went all out to show her their love and devotion in the most Kardashian-esque manner imaginable.

Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Kylie all dressed up as Kris to celebrate her, and it's all kind of hilarious, if I'm honest.

Kim took to the TikTok account she shares with daughter North to post her take on her one of her mom's most iconic looks. She dressed up as the Kris from the family's 2012 video lip syncing to "Lady Marmalade" (how very 2012 of them), dressed in a skin-tight green sequined dress over a white shirt collar and black bow tie.

Khloé went as a platinum blonde Kris Jenner clad in a white and red floral ensemble with a fur stole, red handbag and red booties. She even posed next to a collection of Goyard suitcases, one emblazoned with "KMJ" for Kris Mary Jenner, one with "RICH AS F*CK," and one with "MOMAGER."

(Image credit: Photo by Kim Kardashian / Instagram)

Kylie went as a vintage Kris Jenner from the '90s, wearing a glam black sparkly cocktail dress, a choker and a red lip.

Kourtney went as the Kris Jenner from Ariana Grande's "Thank U Next" music video, in which she payed homage to Amy Poehler's character from Mean Girls, AKA the "cool mom." She wore a baby pink sweatsuit and carried a video camera around.

(Image credit: Photo by Khloé Kardashian / Instagram)

I've said it before, I'll say it again: Say what you will about the Kardashians, you can't accuse them of not having a sense of humor.