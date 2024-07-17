Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet “See a Long-Lasting Relationship Together”
The couple apparently like to “keep their relationship under the radar in order to feel some sense of normalcy.”
Just because we don’t see them out and about all the time definitely doesn’t mean that Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are unhappy, over one year into their relationship (which began in the spring of 2023). Jenner and Chalamet intentionally try to keep their romance “under the radar,” Entertainment Tonight reports, and are doing just fine, thank you very much.
“Kylie and Timothée like to do low-key date nights and keep their relationship under the radar in order to feel some sense of normalcy,” a source said. “They both want to have a mature relationship where they aren’t constantly in the public eye. They know that’s not always feasible, but they both make an effort to respect each other’s privacy.”
Since their relationship was first confirmed in April 2023—and before their very public hard launch at the Renaissance World Tour in September, and a PDA-heavy U.S. Open appearance soon after—the two “like to have alone time and spend time with Kylie’s family and each other’s friends,” they said. “They cook at home, go to dinners, travel when they can, play board games, and are just their authentic selves together. They are both honest with each other, and there isn’t any void of communication.”
The couple’s choice to stay out of the public eye “is about privacy more than anything,” Entertainment Tonight writes, noting that their only major public appearance together this year was at the Golden Globes in January.
“Kylie’s family thinks that Timothée is balanced, dedicated, successful, and a family man,” they said. “They love how he treats her and everyone she cares about. He loves her so much and is respectful to her entire circle. Things are blossoming between them more and more every day.”
The pair are “in constant and fluid communication” and “see a long-lasting relationship together,” they said, adding that they are “happy. They don’t need to try to make things work, and it just comes naturally to them. Their relationship is easy. They make an effort to see each other when they can and stay in touch when they’re not geographically close to one another.”
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
I Buy More Beauty Products on Amazon Prime Day Than Any Other—Every Item I'm Eyeing
Twenty-two editor-approved products.
By Kaitlyn McLintock Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Bike Rides in Chanel and Metallic Flip Flops
High-low style belongs in the Hamptons.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Zoë Kravitz Can't Resist Those Cult-Favorite, $650 Flip Flops, Either
She dressed them down in her typically low-key way.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Kylie Jenner Is “Protective” of Her Relationship with Timothée Chalamet, But the Two Are Apparently Still Going Strong
After not being photographed together in five months, the collective world was starting to wonder, you know.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Kylie Jenner Posts Throwback Photo of Herself and Hailey Bieber to Welcome Her Into the Mom Club: “We’re Moms Now”
Meanwhile, on the same day, Bieber gave a huge hint as to when her “little bean” is due.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Khloé Kardashian Reflects on Being Pregnant With True Ahead of 6th Birthday
She got to experience pregnancy alongside sister Kylie Jenner, too.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Timothée Chalamet Wants His Forthcoming Portrayal of Bob Dylan to Be On Par with Austin Butler’s Famous Elvis Presley Performance
Welcome to the “musical cinematic universe.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Kylie Jenner Becomes the Latest Member of Her Family to Break Into the Fragrance Space
Jenner’s first solo perfume, COSMIC, comes out this week.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Zendaya Helped Timothée Chalamet "Set Up" His First NYC Apartment
Cutest!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi Twinned in Black Feathers at Valentino
A chic mommy-and-me moment.
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Kylie Jenner Dyed Her Hair Pink, So Now Pretty Much Everybody Wants to Dye Their Hair Pink
After Jenner debuted pink hair, online searches for the trend went through the roof—a testament to her ongoing influence.
By Fleurine Tideman Published