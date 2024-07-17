Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet “See a Long-Lasting Relationship Together”

The couple apparently like to “keep their relationship under the radar in order to feel some sense of normalcy.”

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Just because we don’t see them out and about all the time definitely doesn’t mean that Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are unhappy, over one year into their relationship (which began in the spring of 2023). Jenner and Chalamet intentionally try to keep their romance “under the radar,” Entertainment Tonight reports, and are doing just fine, thank you very much.

Kylie Timothee

The two made a very public appearance at the Golden Globes in January, but they prefer to keep their relationship private.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“Kylie and Timothée like to do low-key date nights and keep their relationship under the radar in order to feel some sense of normalcy,” a source said. “They both want to have a mature relationship where they aren’t constantly in the public eye. They know that’s not always feasible, but they both make an effort to respect each other’s privacy.”

Since their relationship was first confirmed in April 2023—and before their very public hard launch at the Renaissance World Tour in September, and a PDA-heavy U.S. Open appearance soon after—the two “like to have alone time and spend time with Kylie’s family and each other’s friends,” they said. “They cook at home, go to dinners, travel when they can, play board games, and are just their authentic selves together. They are both honest with each other, and there isn’t any void of communication.”

Kylie Timothee US Open

The couple at the U.S. Open last year, not long after hard launching their relationship at the Renaissance World Tour.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The couple’s choice to stay out of the public eye “is about privacy more than anything,” Entertainment Tonight writes, noting that their only major public appearance together this year was at the Golden Globes in January.

“Kylie’s family thinks that Timothée is balanced, dedicated, successful, and a family man,” they said. “They love how he treats her and everyone she cares about. He loves her so much and is respectful to her entire circle. Things are blossoming between them more and more every day.”

Jenner and Chalamet have been dating since the spring of 2023.

Jenner and Chalamet have been dating since the spring of 2023.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The pair are “in constant and fluid communication” and “see a long-lasting relationship together,” they said, adding that they are “happy. They don’t need to try to make things work, and it just comes naturally to them. Their relationship is easy. They make an effort to see each other when they can and stay in touch when they’re not geographically close to one another.”

