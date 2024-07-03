Kylie Jenner Is “Protective” of Her Relationship with Timothée Chalamet, But the Two Are Apparently Still Going Strong
After not being photographed together in five months, the collective world was starting to wonder, you know.
For someone whose life has largely played out on reality television since she was 10 years old, Kylie Jenner is keeping her relationship with Timothée Chalamet extremely close to the vest—and hey, who knows, maybe that’s why it works? They have been together for over a year, and seem to still be doing well.
According to People, Jenner is “protective” of their relationship but, when she does speak of her boyfriend—whom she has been with since spring 2023—she talks about him with “a huge smile,” a source told the outlet. (Cue the awwws.)
Despite rarely being seen in public together, the two “are still going strong,” People writes. Even though they live on different coasts—Jenner in L.A., and Chalamet in New York City—they are adamant about spending time together, and Jenner “really likes so many things about him,” a source said of Chalamet.
They added that “Things are great with Timothée. Kylie is happy. They are both busy, but making time to see each other, especially on the weekends. He’s been working in NYC. She’s visited him, and he’s also been back to L.A. some weekends. They’re making it work.”
The source told People that Jenner very much doesn’t want her relationship in the public eye, but she’s smitten. After buzz started circulating in spring 2023, the two hard launched their relationship at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour in September 2023; they then kept their public-facing streak going at New York Fashion Week and the U.S. Open, during which time a source told People that the couple’s relationship was “fun and uncomplicated.”
At the time, a source said “They have been seeing each other for six months now [which—quick calculation—would make the beginning of their relationship roughly March 2023]. He makes Kylie happy. He has his own life and understands that Kylie needs to prioritize her kids.” (Jenner shares daughter Stormi and son Aire with ex Travis Scott.)
In January, Jenner and Chalamet sat next to one another at the Golden Globes—and even got caught sharing a kiss on camera. But, then, silence—no photographs together for five months, until recently, anyway. Photographers “caught the couple walking into the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood,” People reports, and the world heaved a big sigh of relief, knowing that this couple was, in fact, still very much a couple.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
