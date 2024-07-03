Kylie Jenner Is “Protective” of Her Relationship with Timothée Chalamet, But the Two Are Apparently Still Going Strong

After not being photographed together in five months, the collective world was starting to wonder, you know.

Kylie Jenner in a sheer lace gown with Timothee Chalamet
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Rachel Burchfield
By
published

For someone whose life has largely played out on reality television since she was 10 years old, Kylie Jenner is keeping her relationship with Timothée Chalamet extremely close to the vest—and hey, who knows, maybe that’s why it works? They have been together for over a year, and seem to still be doing well.

According to People, Jenner is “protective” of their relationship but, when she does speak of her boyfriend—whom she has been with since spring 2023—she talks about him with “a huge smile,” a source told the outlet. (Cue the awwws.) 

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet at the 2024 Golden Globes

The two looked totally enamored at the Golden Globes back in January.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite rarely being seen in public together, the two “are still going strong,” People writes. Even though they live on different coasts—Jenner in L.A., and Chalamet in New York City—they are adamant about spending time together, and Jenner “really likes so many things about him,” a source said of Chalamet.

They added that “Things are great with Timothée. Kylie is happy. They are both busy, but making time to see each other, especially on the weekends. He’s been working in NYC. She’s visited him, and he’s also been back to L.A. some weekends. They’re making it work.”

Kylie Jenner and actor Timothée Chalamet look on during the Men's Singles Final match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Daniil Medvedev of Russia on Day Fourteen of the 2023 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 10, 2023 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

The couple were very affectionate at the U.S. Open last year, not long after hard launching their romance at the Renaissance World Tour (as one does).

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The source told People that Jenner very much doesn’t want her relationship in the public eye, but she’s smitten. After buzz started circulating in spring 2023, the two hard launched their relationship at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour in September 2023; they then kept their public-facing streak going at New York Fashion Week and the U.S. Open, during which time a source told People that the couple’s relationship was “fun and uncomplicated.”

At the time, a source said “They have been seeing each other for six months now [which—quick calculation—would make the beginning of their relationship roughly March 2023]. He makes Kylie happy. He has his own life and understands that Kylie needs to prioritize her kids.” (Jenner shares daughter Stormi and son Aire with ex Travis Scott.)

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet

Jenner is reportedly very protective of their relationship, but when she talks about Chalamet, she can't help but smile. So sweet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In January, Jenner and Chalamet sat next to one another at the Golden Globes—and even got caught sharing a kiss on camera. But, then, silence—no photographs together for five months, until recently, anyway. Photographers “caught the couple walking into the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood,” People reports, and the world heaved a big sigh of relief, knowing that this couple was, in fact, still very much a couple.

