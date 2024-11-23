Taylor Swift Reacts to News Kylie Kelce is Pregnant, Expecting Her Fourth Child

Taylor Swift is reacting to the news that the Kelce clan is going to get a little bit bigger.

On Friday, Nov. 22, Kylie Kelce, wife of former NFL star Jason Kelce, announced via Instagram that the couple are expecting their fourth child.

"I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister," Kylie captioned the post, which was shared alongside a photo of her three daughters—Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 20 months—wearing "big sister" sweaters.

In the photo, two of the three girls appear less-than-thrilled by the news.

"At least Ellie, mom and dad are on the same page! 🤷‍♀️" she added.

Shortly after the exciting news broke, Swift—who is famously dating Kylie's brother-in-law, Travis Kelce—reacted by "liking" the post.

Kylie's mother-in-law, Donna Kelce, also reacted to the post, writing in the comments section, "🔥🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍 Love it!!!”

Of course, Swfities were quick to call Swift by her nickname "Auntie Tay"—a moniker the pop star has earned after she was spotted cuddling her fellow Kansas City Chief WAGS' babies.

"Aunt tay to be once again," one person commented.

"Auntie tay!!!! congrats jason & kylie," another social media user posted.

"Aunty tay," said another Swiftie.

On Thursday, Nov. 21, ahead of the news that he's going to be a "girl dad" for the fourth time, Jason told Jimmy Kimmel Live host Jimmy Kimmel that he even has a special Christmas present in store for "Auntie Tay."

"It's tough to shop for people that can have anything they want," Jason said during his guest appearance. "You gotta go to handmade gifts, something sentimental, maybe, that is near and dear to them.

“I’ve got something up my sleeve this year,” Jason continued. “A macaroni necklace. It works for me with my kids very well.”

Back in April, months after Swift and Travis Kelce went public with their relationship, Kylie weighed in on the budding romance and what she thought of her brother-in-law dating one of if not the most influential woman on the planet.

"Ultimately, if Trav is happy, we're happy," Kylie said during a sit-down interview with TODAY co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. "We are always cheering on Uncle Trav. It's such a treat to be able to do that on and off the filed.

Kylie went on to call the relationship between the two "amazing."