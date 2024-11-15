Lacey Chabert Responds to Ageist "Old Talent" Comments
The 'Hot Frosty' star wants to tell "stories through every phase of life."
Mean Girls star and Christmas movie queen Lacey Chabert is hitting back against ageism in the industry.
Chabert, who came to prominence in '90s TV series Party of Five, is currently promoting Netflix's festive flick Hot Frosty. During a new interview, the actress responded to recent reports that an employee had filed an age discrimination against Hallmark, via The Independent. The filing alleged that Hallmark's executive vice president of programming referred to a number of the network's stars, including Chabert, as "old talent." Hallmark denied the allegations, according to The Independent.
"I think it's important that we have the opportunity to tell all of our stories through every phase of life," Chabert told Variety.
Chabert continued, "I have so much that I hope to share with my audience. Now I'm a mother, and it's the experience of raising a daughter."
While speaking with Variety, Chabert revealed that her daughter plays an important role in the material she takes on. "It's so important to me to portray characters that she, as a younger generation, can also look up to and learn from," the actress explained. "And with everything I do, I try to put as much of my authentic heart into it as I can."
As for why Hot Frosty was a great fit for her, Chabert told the outlet, "I love a feel-good movie. That's the kind of movie I like to watch personally, and Christmas is my absolute favorite holiday."
She continued, "I'm so happy that I found myself in this position where I get to make all of these Christmas movies, because I enjoy them so much, and they mean so much to me
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Revealing why holiday movies are so important, Chabert said, "It brings up good memories of my childhood. I have an 8-year-old daughter. Getting to create new memories by passing along these traditions is really meaningful."
According to the lawsuit, Hallmark's executive vice president of programming, Lisa Hamilton Daly, allegedly said, "Lacey's getting older and we have to find someone like her to replace her as she gets older," via Variety.
Casting director Penny Perry, 79, filed the lawsuit in the Los Angeles Superior Court on October 9, claiming she'd been "unceremoniously fired after nine years with the company," Variety reported.
According to Perry's suit, she was told, "We need to bring in someone who knows more young talent... Our leading ladies are aging out."
Hallmark responded to the claims in a statement, which said, via Variety, "Lacey and Holly [Robinson Peete] have a home at Hallmark. We do not generally comment on pending litigation. And while we deny these outrageous allegations, we are not going to discuss an employment relationship in the media."
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Meghan Markle Proves the Little Black Corset Should be a Holiday Party Staple
The Duchess of Sussex is an investor in Highbrow Hippie haircare.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Hailey Bieber Offers a Taste of Her Cinnamon Roll Recipe—With a Lip Tint
The flavor is "insane."
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Matches Her Bedazzled Nails to Her Latest Revenge Dress
Plus a custom bling cup.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
King Charles Might Change Some of Queen Elizabeth's Christmas Rituals as He's Less Traditional
"I don't think Charles will exactly rip up the rule book, but there's a strong chance he'll loosen some of the rules."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate's Children "Will Be So Proud" as She Returns to the Spotlight This Holiday Season
"It will certainly be an important and hugely welcome milestone along her road to full recovery."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate Is Planning a Christmas Party to "Rival" King Charles and Queen Camilla's Festivities
Other members of the Royal Family are "waiting to see how Charles’ health holds up."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry "Invited" to Spend Christmas With Princess Diana's Family
Diana's brother has reportedly extended an invitation to the Sussexes and their children.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Original 'Mean Girls' Star Lindsay Lohan Is Very "Hurt" and "Disappointed" About a Low Blow Joke at Her Expense in the New Film
After all of her support shown towards the 2024 iteration, *this* is how she's treated?
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Amanda Seyfried Dishes On Reuniting With Most of the Original 'Mean Girls' Cast for Commercial Shoot
First, a commercial. Next—'Mean Girls 2' with the four original Plastics...?
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Reneé Rapp Goes Full Regina George at the 'Mean Girls' Premiere
Rapp, who plays Regina in the new iteration, paid homage to the 2004 film with her outfit last night.
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Rachel McAdams Simply "Wasn't That Excited" About the 'Mean Girls' Walmart Commercial, So She Didn't Do It
Yet, she said, she'd do another 'Mean Girls' film if the opportunity arose.
By Fleurine Tideman Published