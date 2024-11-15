Lacey Chabert Responds to Ageist "Old Talent" Comments

The 'Hot Frosty' star wants to tell "stories through every phase of life."

Lacey Chabert smiles while wearing an off-the-shoulder black dress with a silver ribbon trim
(Image credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Amy Mackelden
By
published
in News

Mean Girls star and Christmas movie queen Lacey Chabert is hitting back against ageism in the industry.

Chabert, who came to prominence in '90s TV series Party of Five, is currently promoting Netflix's festive flick Hot Frosty. During a new interview, the actress responded to recent reports that an employee had filed an age discrimination against Hallmark, via The Independent. The filing alleged that Hallmark's executive vice president of programming referred to a number of the network's stars, including Chabert, as "old talent." Hallmark denied the allegations, according to The Independent.

"I think it's important that we have the opportunity to tell all of our stories through every phase of life," Chabert told Variety.

Chabert continued, "I have so much that I hope to share with my audience. Now I'm a mother, and it's the experience of raising a daughter."

Lacey Chabert promotes Hot Frosty while wearing a satin red dress with diamond embellishments on the neckline

(Image credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

While speaking with Variety, Chabert revealed that her daughter plays an important role in the material she takes on. "It's so important to me to portray characters that she, as a younger generation, can also look up to and learn from," the actress explained. "And with everything I do, I try to put as much of my authentic heart into it as I can."

As for why Hot Frosty was a great fit for her, Chabert told the outlet, "I love a feel-good movie. That's the kind of movie I like to watch personally, and Christmas is my absolute favorite holiday."

She continued, "I'm so happy that I found myself in this position where I get to make all of these Christmas movies, because I enjoy them so much, and they mean so much to me

Revealing why holiday movies are so important, Chabert said, "It brings up good memories of my childhood. I have an 8-year-old daughter. Getting to create new memories by passing along these traditions is really meaningful."

Hot Frosty | Lacey Chabert | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Hot Frosty | Lacey Chabert | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube
Watch On

According to the lawsuit, Hallmark's executive vice president of programming, Lisa Hamilton Daly, allegedly said, "Lacey's getting older and we have to find someone like her to replace her as she gets older," via Variety.

Casting director Penny Perry, 79, filed the lawsuit in the Los Angeles Superior Court on October 9, claiming she'd been "unceremoniously fired after nine years with the company," Variety reported.

According to Perry's suit, she was told, "We need to bring in someone who knows more young talent... Our leading ladies are aging out."

Hallmark responded to the claims in a statement, which said, via Variety, "Lacey and Holly [Robinson Peete] have a home at Hallmark. We do not generally comment on pending litigation. And while we deny these outrageous allegations, we are not going to discuss an employment relationship in the media."

Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Contributing Editor

Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸