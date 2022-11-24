Lacey Chabert Would "Absolutely" Do a 'Mean Girls' Reboot Amid Lindsay Lohan's Comeback

Another day, another Mean Girls star who wouldn't say no to a new instalment.

Lacey Chabert, who portrayed Gretchen Wieners in the classic rom-com and has since found amazing success starring in Hallmark romance movies, just appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The host immediately informed her that he had just had fellow Mean Girls star Lindsay Lohan on the show, and that she had said she wouldn't be opposed to filming another movie (Lohan's exact words were, "I think that's in Tina Fey's hands.")

So, Fallon asked Chabert, "Would you ever do a Mean Girls reboot?"

The actress didn't hesitate before answering, "Oh, absolutely. I think it would be so much fun to see where these women are now, and if their kids are the new mean girls and, you know, I'd love to know what they're doing."

Fallon concluded, "Tina, if you're watching, let's do it, yeah."

This comes after fellow Mean Girls (and Hallmark!) star Jonathan Bennett told an interviewer, "My dream and my goal is to get to do a Christmas movie with [Lindsay] Lohan and reconnect for the holidays. I think it would be so much fun!" (This comes amid the success of Lohan's new Netflix movie Falling for Christmas.)

Bennett added, "I would totally do the 'Jingle Bell Rock' in the movie with her."

So, Tina Fey, if you're reading this, what I'm thinking is: Christmas-themed Mean Girls sequel? Sound good? OK, good talk.

Hopefully Lohan has the time for this Mean Girls thing as Jamie Lee Curtis singlehandedly paves the way for a Freaky Friday sequel...

Anyway, back to Chabert, who admitted to Fallon that people literally always talk about the "fetch" thing from Mean Girls to her.

"Yes, every day of my life," she said, seeming more amused than annoyed.

"Yes, everyone's like, 'Oh, that's so fetch.' I was even sick recently and picking up a prescription, and the pharmacist goes, 'Aw, you look like you don't feel very fetch today.'"

That's... a lot, but I'm glad she finds it funny, at least.