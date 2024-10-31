Do you feel that chill in the air? Yes, the briskness of the temperature dropping and encouraging you to slip on your coziest sweater —but also the sensation that something is coming soon and bringing with it the spirit of the season. What could it be? It’s Netflix’s 2024 holiday slate, of course!

As the holiday season approaches, sometimes the best way to embrace yuletide joy is curling up on the couch and watching a Christmas film—and, thankfully, Netflix has a handful of original holiday movies and shows coming this year. Sure, the seasonal classics —some of which are among the best classic films and rom-coms of all time —are must (re)watches as November and December roll around, but Netflix’s new Christmas movies are also coming down the chimney soon and worth watching, too. Below, find a round-up of every movie and show coming to Netflix for Christmas 2024 and when to watch them.

'Meet Me Next Christmas'

Release date: November 6

If you love Christmas music, put this one at the top of your watch list. The whimsical rom-com stars Christina Milian as a woman in a mad dash to have a magical holiday season and get her hands on a ticket to a cappella favorites Pentatonix’s concert on Christmas Eve. If only a charming, handsome ticket concierge could help her. (There is; Devale Ellis plays him.) Queue the most romantic holiday songs.

'Hot Frosty'

Release date: November 13

You read that right. The gist of Hot Frosty is the plot of Frosty the Snowman, except he’s hot. Mean Girls alum and Hallmark movie queen Lacey Chabert leads the cast as a grieving widow who magically brings to life a particularly chiseled ice sculpture in her hometown. Dustin Milligan rounds out the cast as the snowman—corncob pipe and a button nose not included—as does Netflix reality TV star Chrishell Stause from Selling Sunset in a minor role. Who said your good tidings couldn’t also be sexy?

'The Merry Gentlemen'

Release date: ​​November 20

You better watch out, you better not cry because the Merry Gentlemen are coming to town. Another steamy seasonal offering, The Merry Gentlemen sees a former professional dancer organize a Christmas charity showcase featuring a cast of good-looking, all-male dancers in an attempt to save her family’s small-town performing arts space. Britt Robertson plays the spunky lead, while Chad Michael Murray plays Luke, her love interest who helps out at her parents’ business and is game to appear in the show. By the looks of the preview images of some very shirtless dancers, expect this one to be steamier than your cocoa.

'Our Little Secret'

Release date: November 27

Thank goodness that holiday magic has brought Lindsay Lohan back to our screens. After starring opposite Chord Overstreet in Falling For Christmas in 2022, the ‘00s superstar will lead this year’s highly anticipated Our Little Secret. She and Pretty Little Liars alum Ian Harding will face off (and enemies-to-lovers, we’re assuming) as exes forced to spend the holidays together when they realize their current partners are siblings. For even more holiday cheer? Kristin Chenoweth also stars.

'Is It Cake? Holiday'

Release date: November 28

Get some inspiration for what dessert to serve at your holiday party beyond a yule log and gingerbread cookies (or sit with the fact that you’re just not that talented in the kitchen) by watching this festive rendition of the popular baking show Is It Cake?. For the special season, the series hosted by Saturday Night Live star Mikey Day will bring back contestants from past seasons to make merry and bright, life-like cake designs (a la nutcrackers, stockings, wreaths, etc.). A slate of celebrity guests will appear, including Rachel Bloom, Tiffany Haddish, Sasheer Zamata , Punkie Johnson, and others.

'The Snow Sister'

Release date: November 29

Based on the popular children’s book of the same name, this Norwegian live-action children’s film is about a boy (Mudit Gupta) who isn’t feeling like he’s in the Christmas spirit, as his family is dealing with grief this year. When he meets a mysterious girl named Hedvig (Celina Meyer Hovland) that all changes—and he starts to believe she might be even more magical than she seems.

'That Christmas'

Release date: December 4

Get yourself some candy canes and hot cocoa and heal your inner child by watching this new animated movie. Iconic British filmmaker Richard Curtis—writer and director of what might be the best Christmas movie ever, Love Actually—wrote a series of children’s books that inspired this family-friendly title. The book-to-movie adaptation features Curtis as the screenwriter, marking his first-ever animated project, and is directed by Simon Otto, who’s helmed several beloved animated films (from Kung Fu Panda to How to Train Your Dragon). It includes intertwined stories set around the holiday season (a la Love Actually), including one about the big man himself, Santa Claus (voiced by Brian Cox).

'A Nonsense Christmas'

Release date: December 6 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

In 2023, Sabrina Carpenter released a holiday EP, fruitcake. After her major breakout year with the release of Short n’ Sweet, it’s only fitting that she closes out 2024 with a Christmas special fit for a pop star. In A Nonsense Christmas, the hitmaker will perform songs off fruitcake—which features a themed version of her fan-favorite “Nonsense,” if you weren’t familiar—and covers of holiday classics. You can bet the feature will be nostalgic, tongue-in-cheek, and include a lineup of yet-to-be-announced special guests.

'Carry On'

Release date: December 13

If you’re more of a Die Hard fan than one for Christmasy movie musicals and more wholesome fair, check out Carry On. Helmed by Spanish action filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra (The Commuter, Run All Night, Unknown), this thriller set on Christmas Eve sees Taron Egerton as a TSA agent playing a sort of cat-and-mouse game with a vindictive traveler (played by Jason Bateman) after he sneaks a dangerous package onto a flight. Fingers crossed he jingles all the way to save the day.