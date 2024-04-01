Lady Gaga Keeps Teasing New Music—Here's What We Know

Lady Gaga is living her best life, celebrating her 38th birthday in a leather trench coat in Los Angeles . But the pop star hasn't released a studio album since 2020's Chromatica, leaving fans wondering when they might get new music from the star. Now, Mother Monster is dropping (somewhat cryptic) hints about what she's been working on.

In an Instagram post she shared on her birthday last week, Gaga gushed about how proud she is of her new work. "I feel like my heart is bursting with gratitude for my own health and MUSIC—I am writing some of my best music in as long as I can remember," she wrote. "This year will be an important and meaningful year for us I know."

Back in January, Gaga posted Instagram photos from a recording studio, leading fans to speculate about new music on the way. (She posted photos from what appears to be a recording studio in November, too.) Combined with her other posts about writing lyrics and "not making a rock album," the star is feeding the rumors without actually announcing when her new music will be released.

And while the 13-time Grammy winner hasn't released a full studio album in years, she's been staying busy. Gaga is playing Harley Quinn in the upcoming Joker: Folie à Deux, another project she shouted out in her birthday post. She's also had a jazz and piano residency in Las Vegas since 2018, and she worked with the Rolling Stones on their 2023 song "Sweet Sounds of Heaven."

"Music changes people['s] lives," Gaga wrote in her birthday post. "I'm so honored I get to be a part of that in this life." Whenever she releases her new music, her fans are ready for it.