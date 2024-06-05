Lady Gaga Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors With Taylor Swift Reference

Lady Gaga is not pregnant, so let it go, okay?
The singer shut down pregnancy rumors on social media after some photos of her at her sister's wedding sparked unsolicited comments about whether she might be expecting.
Overlaid on a TikTok video, she wrote, "not pregnant-- just down bad cryin at the gym," referencing Taylor Swift's lyrics to her song "Down Bad," from the album The Tortured Poets Department.
Knowing her words would make waves, Gaga took the opportunity to remind people to register to vote, captioning the post, "register to vote or check if you're registered EASILY at www.headcount.org"
Using celeb gossip about herself for a good cause? This is why Gaga is mother.
(You can check the deadline for voter registration in your state on vote.org, but sooner rather than later is always best. And just so you have all the information in one place, presidential election day is Nov. 5.)
@ladygaga
register to vote or check if you're registered EASILY at www.headcount.org♬ I AM THE AESTHETIC _yaesthetician - yas 💚🌻🍭🫧
And for maximum impact, Gaga repeated her message over on Instagram Stories, and on X:
Not pregnant…REGISTER TO VOTE or check if you’ve already registered EASILY at https://t.co/Q6AxgCTE1s pic.twitter.com/dWCaMgLbygJune 5, 2024
Gaga and Swift don't seem to be close friends, but it's safe to say they definitely admire each other. In 2015, the "Karma" singer wrote in a now-deleted tweet, "Is it just me or is Lady Gaga, like, fully LIVING right now? #goals"
The "Bad Romance" singer answered, "@taylorswift13 wow you're a sweetheart! Life is friends, family, and love! We all see that in you, your prince charming will come!" (Travis Kelce, you seeing this, hun?)
@taylorswift13 wow you're a sweetheart! Life is friends, family, and love! We all see that in you, your prince charming will come! ❤️💋March 2, 2015
In terms of political issues, Gaga has always been outspoken—which is one of the reasons her fans are so devoted to her. She is a staunch LGBTQ+ ally, vocally anti-racist, a denouncer of sexual assault, and was even named co-chair of the Arts and Humanities Committee within Joe Biden's administration.
Welcome newly appointed members of the President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities, led by @BruceCohen83 and @ladygaga! We look forward to partnering to positively impact the arts, libraries, museums, and humanities work across the country. https://t.co/bbhZje2RwmApril 13, 2023
So, in conclusion: Lady Gaga is not pregnant, and you should register to vote right now. Okay, love you bye!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
