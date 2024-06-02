Jason Sudeikis Wants to Know When Travis Kelce Is Going to "Make an Honest Woman" Out of Taylor Swift

Jason Sudeikis (and what often feels like rest of the world) wants to know when Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is going to marry his girlfriend, pop superstar Taylor Swift.

On Saturday, June 1, during the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend in Kansas City, Missouri, the actor and three-time Super Bowl champion shared a stage alongside actor Robert Smigel, actor George Wendt and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.



While in character for a skit, Sudeikis joked with Kelce about whether or not he'll give his girlfriend a reason to walk down the wedding aisle anytime soon.

“Hey Travis, real talk OK, just the guys here," Sudeikis said, captured in a video of the skit posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Hey...when are you going to make an honest woman out of (Swift)?

“Taylor doesn’t need to be working anymore. I know your kicker agrees with me," the Ted Lasso star added, referring to Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker's controversial commencement speech at Benedictine College, in which he spoke out against birth control, surrogacy, IVF, the LGBTQ+ community and women working outside the home.

Jason Sudeikis, Robert Smigel, Patrick Mahomes, George Wendt, and Travis Kelce perform onstage during 2024 Big Slick Celebrity Weekend on June 01, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kelce didn't verbally respond to Sudeikis' questions or hilarious comments. Instead, the tight end simply took it in stride and rubbed his beard.



Kelce must have know more than a few jokes would be made and his and the Kansas City Chiefs' expense. Another video shared on X showed the future hall-of-famer hanging out backstage before the event.

“It’s about to get crazy, This is going to get f****** crazy," Kelce said. "I don’t know what I’m ready for right now, but I’m ready to have some fun.”



If you're one to believe the rumor mill, wedding bells could very well be in Kelce and Swift's futures. Back in December, sources claimed Kelce had already asked Swift’s father Scott for permission to ask for her hand in marriage.

“Scott has been asked for his blessing and has wholeheartedly given it, and Travis has been talking to friends about a ring,” a source close to Kelce said told Page Six at the time. "There’s talk the ring is being designed or could be in his pocket already.”

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs (L) celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Clearly, Kelce hasn't popped the question just yet. Instead, the NFL star is preparing for the upcoming football season while supporting his girlfriend as she continues her history-making "Eras Tour."

In fact, Swift was reportedly "sad" to start touring again after spending her time off this summer with her new beau.



According to sources who spoke exclusively to US Weekly , the famous couple have "deepened their bond" as a result of "all the time they've spent together recently."

“It makes the prospect of her tour more challenging," the source told the publication at the time. "She’ll be sad."