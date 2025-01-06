Gossip Girl here, and awards season is back with an appearance from an elusive celebrity couple. Fans were treated to a rare red carpet moment from Leighton Meester and Adam Brody as they attended the Golden Globes 2025 on Sunday, Jan. 5.

Meester joined her husband—who is nominated for a Best Male Lead in a TV Comedy or Musical Category Golden Globe for Nobody Wants This —on the red carpet, with the couple sharing some sweet PDA as they spoke with E! ahead of the ceremony.

The Gossip Girl alum wowed in a lime green cowl-necked gown with a diamond choker, while Brody sported a forest green tuxedo with black lapels. However, the green theme didn't seem to be intentional, with the actor calling their coordinating moment "a happy accident."

After being asked what's changed 20 years after starring in The O.C. and being everyone's favorite TV boyfriend, Brody replied, "A family, you know. Gives you a very different perspective." He added that "hopefully it means in another 20 years I'll be back as everyone's favorite grandpa boyfriend."

The couple coordinated in green. (Image credit: Getty Images)

They shared some laughs on the red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The couple's last red carpet appearance was at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards, when Meester rocked a simple and chic black satin gown for a date night with her hubby.

Although we don't often see this celeb duo out and about, Brody told GQ in 2019 that there's a good reason for that. "We don't go to a lot of things that perhaps we could and don't seek out promotion in that way," He said. "We've found this great balance so far that really works for us. We're also not very active on social media."

And while Brody and Meester might not be hitting too many red carpets, he shared his secret to a happy marriage on Today last year. "Oh, pick someone good," Brody told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. "Be lucky and be in love with someone who’s great and then just kind of listen to 'em."

Brody and Meester—who starred together in the 2011 film The Oranges—married in a secret February 2014 wedding. They share two children, a 9-year-old daughter named Arlo and a son who was born in 2020 (the proud parents have not publicly revealed his name).