Adam Brody and Leighton Meester Show Rare PDA During Golden Globes Date Night
The couple coordinated in green for their red carpet moment.
Gossip Girl here, and awards season is back with an appearance from an elusive celebrity couple. Fans were treated to a rare red carpet moment from Leighton Meester and Adam Brody as they attended the Golden Globes 2025 on Sunday, Jan. 5.
Meester joined her husband—who is nominated for a Best Male Lead in a TV Comedy or Musical Category Golden Globe for Nobody Wants This —on the red carpet, with the couple sharing some sweet PDA as they spoke with E! ahead of the ceremony.
The Gossip Girl alum wowed in a lime green cowl-necked gown with a diamond choker, while Brody sported a forest green tuxedo with black lapels. However, the green theme didn't seem to be intentional, with the actor calling their coordinating moment "a happy accident."
After being asked what's changed 20 years after starring in The O.C. and being everyone's favorite TV boyfriend, Brody replied, "A family, you know. Gives you a very different perspective." He added that "hopefully it means in another 20 years I'll be back as everyone's favorite grandpa boyfriend."
The couple's last red carpet appearance was at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards, when Meester rocked a simple and chic black satin gown for a date night with her hubby.
Although we don't often see this celeb duo out and about, Brody told GQ in 2019 that there's a good reason for that. "We don't go to a lot of things that perhaps we could and don't seek out promotion in that way," He said. "We've found this great balance so far that really works for us. We're also not very active on social media."
And while Brody and Meester might not be hitting too many red carpets, he shared his secret to a happy marriage on Today last year. "Oh, pick someone good," Brody told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. "Be lucky and be in love with someone who’s great and then just kind of listen to 'em."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Brody and Meester—who starred together in the 2011 film The Oranges—married in a secret February 2014 wedding. They share two children, a 9-year-old daughter named Arlo and a son who was born in 2020 (the proud parents have not publicly revealed his name).
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Anna Sawai Revives the Peplum Trend in Custom Dior
Paired with Cartier jewels.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Ever Wonder What Happens 30 Minutes Before the Golden Globes Red Carpet?
Here's the behind-the-scenes beauty scoop.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Every Single Golden Globes 2025 Red Carpet Look
This is every designer look the stars wore to the inaugural event.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
Dax Shepard Admits Kristen Bell Has Never Kissed Him Like She Kissed Adam Brody
Shepard REALLY loves 'Nobody Wants This.'
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Dax Shepard Thought Kristen Bell's On-Screen Chemistry With Adam Brody Was "Hot"
Well, was he wrong?
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Adam Brody, Mr. Leighton Meester, Says the Secret to a Lasting Marriage is to "Pick Someone Good"
Aaaawww!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Taylor Swift Tells Trevor Noah He Did a "Beautiful Job" Hosting the Grammys Following Jo Koy Golden Globes Debacle
She's impressed.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Chelsea Handler Ended Ex Jo Koy With a Perfectly Executed Swipe
And subtle too!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Barry Keoghan Wore His Biceps to the L.A. Premiere of ‘Masters of the Air’—and, Oh Yeah, Dolce & Gabbana, Too
Is this a Barry Keoghan bicep appreciation post? Yes. Yes it is.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Jo Koy Reveals He's a Swiftie Amid Golden Globes Backlash
Huh!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Meryl Streep Is Rumored to Be Dating Again—and Word On the Street Is It’s One of Her Famous Co-Stars
Streep announced her split from her husband of 45 years last fall.
By Rachel Burchfield Last updated