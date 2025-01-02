Happy Awards Season! 2025 is here, and the 82nd Annual Golden Globes are just around the corner, starting the new year with a booze-fueled celebration of the best in film and TV. We have high expectations for the famed awards ceremony, as it's set to provide both a luxurious kick-off for this year's red carpets and a hopefully joyous start to the loaded year in entertainment ahead.

This year's set of nominees includes some of the internet's favorite celebrities and impressive wins for diversity in filmmaking. Women make up one-third of the nominations in the Best Director category, and Emilia Pérez star Karla Sofía Gascón is the first transgender woman to be nominated for a film in the lead actress category. Meanwhile, in perhaps the buzziest match-up of the evening, Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande will face off in the supporting actress category for their performances in Emilia Pérez and Wicked. (Selenators and Arianators, let's keep things civil!)

Read on for everything you need to know about the 2025 Golden Globes, including how to watch the ceremony live.

When are the 2025 Golden Globes?

The 82nd Annual Golden Globes will air live on CBS on Sunday, January 5 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. This year, the event will be held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in L.A.

This year marks the 83nd annual Golden Globe Awards. (Image credit: Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images)

How to watch the 2025 Golden Globes:

Viewers with cable can tune into their local CBS channel, or use their cable login to watch from a computer, phone, or tablet via CBS's website or app.

The Golden Globes will also stream on the Paramount+ app in the U.S. only. However, the awards ceremony will only air live for subscribers on the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME tier, which starts at $13/month and offers a seven-day free trial. The full ceremony will be available on-demand for all subscribers, including those at the Paramount+ Essential tier (at $8/month), the following day.

If you don't have cable or a Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscription, there are a few other ways to watch the Globes online. Live streaming TV services like Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, and YouTube Live provide access to CBS (and offer free trials).

How to watch the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet:

The official pre-show for the Golden Globes, hosted in partnership with Variety and Entertainment Tonight, starts at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT. The red-carpet special will stream on Paramount+ and across Penske Media's digital and social platforms, including Variety, ET, Billboard, Rolling Stone, and WWD.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the 2024 Golden Globes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Who is hosting the 2025 Golden Globes?

Unfiltered comedian Nikki Glaser will host the Globes ceremony, making history as the first woman to host the awards solo. (Amy Poehler and Tina Fey previously co-hosted, as did Sandra Oh, alongside Andy Samberg.)

The multi-hyphenate is also a nominee this year for her HBO stand-up special Someday You'll Die, which premiered last May following her viral appearance at Netflix's The Roast of Tom Brady.

Who is presenting at the 2025 Golden Globes?

The Globes has announced that the star-studded lineup of presenters will include: Andrew Garfield, Anthony Mackie, Anthony Ramos, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ariana DeBose, Aubrey Plaza, Auliʻi Cravalho, Awkwafina, Brandi Carlile, Catherine O’Hara, Colin Farrell, Colman Domingo, Demi Moore, Dwayne Johnson, Édgar Ramírez, Elton John, Gal Gadot, Glenn Close, Jeff Goldblum, Jennifer Coolidge, Kaley Cuoco, Kate Hudson, Kathy Bates, Ke Huy Quan, Kerry Washington, Margaret Qualley, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Keaton, Michelle Yeoh, Miles Teller, Mindy Kaling, Morris Chestnut, Nate Bargatze, Nicolas Cage, Rachel Brosnahan, Rob McElhenney, Salma Hayek Pinault, Sarah Paulson, Seth Rogen, Sharon Stone, Vin Diesel, Viola Davis, and Zoë Kravitz.

From left: Hiroyuki Sanada, Zoe Saldaña, and Ariana Grande at the 2025 Golden Globes First-Time Nominee Luncheon. (Image credit: Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Who is nominated at the 2025 Golden Globes?

As for this year's nominees, Emilia Pérez leads the films with 10 nods, followed by The Brutalist with seven and Conclave with six. Other awards darlings who received nominations include A Complete Unknown, Anora, Babygirl, Dune: Part Two, Gladiator II, The Substance, and Wicked.

On the TV side, The Bear is unsurprisingly leading the pack, after its third season broke the Emmys record for most wins by a comedy series in a single year in September. Coming close after the FX series' five noms are Only Murders in the Building and Shōgun with four each. Other nominated shows include Baby Reindeer, The Diplomat, Hacks, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Nobody Wants This, The Penguin, and Squid Game.

Where to watch movies nominated at the 2025 Golden Globes:

If you're trying to cover any blindspots before filling out your voting ballot on Sunday's award show, you may need to head to the cinema to see a few of the major movies nominated.

A Complete Unknown, Babygirl, Nickel Boys, and Queer are all in theaters. However, some nominated films are only available in select theaters: The Last Showgirl lands in more theaters on January 10, September 5 and The Room Next Door will expand wide on January 17, and The Brutalist is expected to hit more screens later this month. Sing Sing, meanwhile, first opened in summer 2024 and will return to theaters on January 17.

If you won't have time to make it to the cinema by the end of the weekend, you're in luck, because a handful of the titles are streaming or available to rent. Conclave is now on Peacock, Dune: Part Two is on Max, Emilia Pérez is on Netflix, Hit Man is on Netflix, Kinds of Kindness is on Hulu, Lee is on Hulu, Maria is on Netflix, Nightbitch is on Hulu, The Substance is on Mubi,

Anora is both in theaters and available for rent on Prime Video, as is A Real Pain, and Wicked, and The Apprentice, Challengers, Heretic, and Saturday Night can be rented on Prime Video.