Lenny Kravitz Lets Slip When His Daughter, Zoë Kravitz, and Channing Tatum Are Tying the Knot—and Whether He’ll Perform at the Wedding

Thank you, Lenny Kravitz, for answering a question we’d been wondering about—when his daughter, Zoë, and Channing Tatum were going to say “I do” after getting engaged last October. Kravitz gave us that and more, revealing, per Entertainment Tonight , how he feels about his future son-in-law—and, as the outlet put it, Kravitz has “nothing but good things to say” about him.

Kravitz at the "Vanity Fair" Oscars afterparty in March. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On a recent episode of the “Zoë Ball and Friends” podcast, Kravitz said that Tatum has fit in well with his family since he and Zoë began dating. (The two met while working on Zoë’s directorial debut, Blink Twice, back in 2021.) “He’s a really great guy,” Kravitz said of Tatum. “He was raised well. So, you know, he’s got manners. He’s charming. He’s a soulful human being. And so he’s become part of the family quite quickly.”

Of Tatum’s connection with his daughter, “He fits and they’re in love,” Kravitz said, adding “We’re going to have a wedding next year.”

Now that's a couple that is madly in love. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kravitz has been vocal about his support of the couple’s relationship, as well as his excitement for their big day, Entertainment Tonight reports. While speaking with the outlet at the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival this past January, Kravitz said he was over the moon about their engagement, announced three months prior: “Hey man, that’s life,” Kravitz said. “When your family is happy, when your child is happy, that’s it—I’ve done well. Blessed.”

Happy daughter = happy dad. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After meeting on the set of Blink Twice, Us Weekly reported that “things turned romantic fast” after “working together so closely”: “They both thought the other was cool, fun, and attractive, but never acted on it because they were never single,” a source told the outlet at the time. “They both have a lot in common. They’re both very active and love outdoor sports and being outdoors.”

Since becoming a couple, the pair have remained largely private, but a source told Entertainment Tonight that “Channing and Zoë are doing fantastic and could not be more in love,” they said. “They’re so thrilled about their engagement and to be taking this next step together.”

The couple met on the set of the film "Blink Twice" in 2021 and announced their engagement last fall. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tatum was on hand for his future father-in-law's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony last March. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for that next step of marriage, will Kravitz perform at his daughter’s wedding next year? The rockstar said he “didn’t think so,” and added he would instead “just be hanging out.” He will be giving a father-of-the-bride speech, though, but don’t expect him to plan ahead: “It just comes at the moment,” Kravitz told Entertainment Tonight in January, noting that his speech will come “from the heart.”

That same month, Kravitz told E! News that there’s “a lot of mutual respect” between himself and Tatum, telling the outlet “I do love him. We’re good friends. And my daughter’s happy.”

What more can a dad ask for?