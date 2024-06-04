Lenny Kravitz Lets Slip When His Daughter, Zoë Kravitz, and Channing Tatum Are Tying the Knot—and Whether He’ll Perform at the Wedding

Thank you, Lenny Kravitz, for answering a question we’d been wondering about—when his daughter, Zoë, and Channing Tatum were going to say “I do” after getting engaged last October. Kravitz gave us that and more, revealing, per Entertainment Tonight, how he feels about his future son-in-law—and, as the outlet put it, Kravitz has “nothing but good things to say” about him.
On a recent episode of the “Zoë Ball and Friends” podcast, Kravitz said that Tatum has fit in well with his family since he and Zoë began dating. (The two met while working on Zoë’s directorial debut, Blink Twice, back in 2021.) “He’s a really great guy,” Kravitz said of Tatum. “He was raised well. So, you know, he’s got manners. He’s charming. He’s a soulful human being. And so he’s become part of the family quite quickly.”
Of Tatum’s connection with his daughter, “He fits and they’re in love,” Kravitz said, adding “We’re going to have a wedding next year.”
Kravitz has been vocal about his support of the couple’s relationship, as well as his excitement for their big day, Entertainment Tonight reports. While speaking with the outlet at the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival this past January, Kravitz said he was over the moon about their engagement, announced three months prior: “Hey man, that’s life,” Kravitz said. “When your family is happy, when your child is happy, that’s it—I’ve done well. Blessed.”
After meeting on the set of Blink Twice, Us Weekly reported that “things turned romantic fast” after “working together so closely”: “They both thought the other was cool, fun, and attractive, but never acted on it because they were never single,” a source told the outlet at the time. “They both have a lot in common. They’re both very active and love outdoor sports and being outdoors.”
Since becoming a couple, the pair have remained largely private, but a source told Entertainment Tonight that “Channing and Zoë are doing fantastic and could not be more in love,” they said. “They’re so thrilled about their engagement and to be taking this next step together.”
As for that next step of marriage, will Kravitz perform at his daughter’s wedding next year? The rockstar said he “didn’t think so,” and added he would instead “just be hanging out.” He will be giving a father-of-the-bride speech, though, but don’t expect him to plan ahead: “It just comes at the moment,” Kravitz told Entertainment Tonight in January, noting that his speech will come “from the heart.”
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
That same month, Kravitz told E! News that there’s “a lot of mutual respect” between himself and Tatum, telling the outlet “I do love him. We’re good friends. And my daughter’s happy.”
What more can a dad ask for?
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
The Dakota Fanning Guide to Easy Summer Dresses
She's spent the week in must-have styles.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Even Royals Appreciate a Classic Button-Down Shirt
Princess Beatrice wore the closet staple with a crisp pleated skirt.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Princess Lilibet Turns Three Today, and, Of Course, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Celebrated Their Little Girl In an Adorable Manner
Lili, according to her parents, loves “singing and dancing,” is “very chilled,” and is determined to “keep up” with her older brother, Prince Archie.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Channing Tatum Is Fiancé of the Year as Zoë Kravitz' Dad Lenny Receives Hollywood Walk of Fame Star
He's taking "Instagram boyfriend" to a whole other level.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Jenna Dewan Is "Over the Moon" to be Expecting Baby No. 3, Source Says
Congratulations are in order!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Lenny Kravitz Reflects on His "Beautiful Time" Creating a Family With Ex Lisa Bonet
They're still a family even if they're separated.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
We All Deserve a Fiancé That Supports Our Work Like Channing Tatum Supports Zoë Kravitz's Directorial Debut
“Rooting for your girl is the sexiest thing a man can do.”
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Lenny Kravitz Is a Total Swiftie: "Taylor's So Down to Earth and Giving"
She so is!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Are Engaged, And the Ring Is Worth Some $500k
Yay!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Channing Tatum Wore an "Anti-Hero" Dad Shirt to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Los Angeles
Best. Dad. Ever.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Stop Everything: Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Just Recreated Their 'Step Up' Dance and *Nailed* It
::Attempts to pirouette, fails::
By Mehera Bonner Published