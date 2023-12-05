Lila Moss Pays Sartorial Homage to Mom Kate Moss’ 1993 “Naked Dress”

There’s nothing quite as sweet as a sartorial tribute—especially when it’s to your mother. And when your mother is supermodel Kate Moss, it’s easy to pay homage to her in fashion; when it comes to looks to replicate, the choices seem endless.
Kate’s daughter Lila channeled her at last night’s Fashion Awards in London, where she recreated Kate’s most iconic sheer look in a gown by Albanian designer Nensi Dojaka. Lila’s look was reminiscent of Kate from September 1993, when she wore a slip dress by Liza Bruce to Elite Model Agency’s Look of the Year event at the London Hilton Hotel. In photos from the event, Kate stands alongside fellow supermodel Naomi Campbell and smokes a cigarette in what became known as “the naked dress.”
“I did not know that this dress was see through until the pictures came out the next day in the newspaper,” Kate told British Vogue. “It was the flash that made it look naked, because actually the fabric when I was wearing it, when I went out, I didn’t think it was that see through. But obviously, it was.”
According to Vogue, Lila honored her mother in yet another way, wearing vintage gold earrings borrowed from Kate. Her dress featured lingerie-inspired details with a pleated bralette, and she wore Saint Laurent mules by Anthony Vaccarello.
“I love to feel elegant, chic, and sexy, and Nensi’s designs are the perfect balance of all of these vibes, so I’m feeling confident,” Lila said of her collaboration with Dojaka, who was one of the evening’s nominees. She called it a “very classic” silhouette of the designer’s, and added “In some ways, it reminds me of armor.”
Dojaka had similar praise for Lila, saying of her that she “is the perfect example of a young woman unafraid to set her own rules—her confidence makes her embrace her sensuality, and she’s the ideal fit for the Nensi Dojaka woman who’s owning her femininity.”
If imitation is the highest form of flattery, then imitation by your daughter is flattery of an even elevated level. “I began to realize how fascinated people were by ‘Kate Moss, the supermodel,’” Lila told British Vogue in a recent cover story. “It’s only at, like, 15 or 16 that I began to realize she might actually be pretty cool.” Lila added that her mom “always kept her work life separate from our home life. Though I do have one memory of her taking me with her to a Topshop meeting, and everything grinding to a halt while she tried to teach me how to blow a bubble with bubblegum for the first time.”
Mother and daughter have walked the red carpet together, notably at the 2023 Met Gala, when they wore coordinating baby pink looks by Fendi. They also walked the Vogue World show during London Fashion Week this fall.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
