Lily Aldridge and Daughter Dixie Pearl Model Matching Tiffany & Co. in Rare Mother-Daughter Photo

We love a good mother-daughter lookalike moment, and Lily Aldridge and her 11-year-old daughter Dixie Pearl twinned in matching jewelry from the Tiffany Lock collection from Tiffany & Co. in a rare public photo of the two.

The model and her daughter took to Instagram to show off items from the collection, which debuted earlier this year in a campaign fronted by ROSÉ of Blackpink, Jimin of BTS, Nancy Ajram, and Florence Pugh, People reports. Aldridge rarely shares photos of herself and Dixie, and captioned this shot, sweetly, “@TiffanyAndCo for The Holidays with my Favorite Girl in the World.”

In the first photo of the two, Aldridge and Dixie sit side-by-side, smiling at the camera with their hands clasped—naturally, to show off the Tiffany & Co. In the second photo, Aldridge gives her only daughter a sweet kiss on the head. (She and husband Caleb Followill of Kings of Leon fame also have a four-year-old son, Winston Roy.)

According to People, “These new photos are just another indication that Dixie may be following in her mom’s footsteps when it comes to picking a career path. She nailed the model look when showing off her Tiffany & Co. jewels,” and Alridge revealed earlier this year that Dixie helped her get ready for the Met Gala this past May.

“We were getting ready for the Met Gala, and they sent all my dresses, and my kids were so excited,” Aldridge said. “These boxes came with all these huge gowns, and they were walking around the house and my daughter had all the dresses on. Fashion is so fun and so magical, and they love it.”