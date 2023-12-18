Lily James’ Coats Are Making Us Excited for Winter

In just 24 hours’ time, actress Lily James has given us three coats to pine for and, as winter approaches this week, we have to say—we’re ready for it. (But only if we can look like that.)
James exuded sophistication in high-waisted white pants, a coordinated belt cinched at her waist, a dark turtleneck, and a tailored wool coat from A.L.C. while in New York City’s Lower East Side, looking both classic and contemporary. The coat, Hello writes, is “a timeless piece [that] featured a structured shoulder and a notched lapel, reminiscent of traditional menswear but with a decidedly feminine twist.” Her trousers were also a conversation starter; they “tied at the waist with a ribbon-like belt that added a touch of avant garde to the otherwise minimalistic aesthetic,” the outlet writes.
She added a sleek black handbag with gold hardware for a dash of luxury, and “it’s these subtle touches that reveal the thoughtfulness behind each element of her attire,” Hello reports. “The stark black of her coat served as the perfect backdrop for the fluid lines of her trousers, which moved with a life of their own. The ensemble was a masterclass in balance, blending the structured with the fluid.”
For an appearance on Today this morning to promote her new film The Iron Claw, James wore Lafayette 148 New York’s Cotton Twill Convertible Trench Coat in Cadet Khaki, Responsible Matte Crepe Sunburst Ribbed Sweater + Skirt in Cloud Multi, and carried the brand's Nappa Leather Pochette in Camel. During her appearance on the show, the Pam & Tommy star—who is British—said that she watched none other than Friday Night Lights to perfect her Texas accent for The Iron Claw, a biopic of the Von Erich family, a dynasty of professional wrestlers that hail from that state.
James rounded out Monday with a black and white look that gave off an edgier feel, rounding out a trio of coats that make us even just the slightest bit more excited for the chill of the season that is to come.
