Linda Evangelista Is "Not Interested" in Dating: "I Don't Want to Hear Somebody Breathing"

Content warning: allegations of domestic violence

Linda Evangelista is "not interested" in dating, like, at all.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, the supermodel opened up about pretty much everything in her life, from her devotion to her 17-year-old son Augie to her difficulties following her disfigurement from CoolSculpting treatments gone wrong and her two breast cancer diagnoses.

As for her love life, it's at the absolute bottom of her priority list, with the interviewer saying Evangelista looked at her like she was "mad" when she asked about it.

"Not interested," the model said. "I don’t want to sleep with anybody any more. I don’t want to hear somebody breathing."

This declaration was juxtaposed in the article with Evangelista's description of her sensory issues. "Things have to be symmetrically aligned. When I’m in the doctor’s waiting room I always straighten out their artwork on their wall," she explained.

"I have that disorder where when people make noises it hurts me. Like at the movies? That loud popcorn chewing or the rustling of the wrappers. I don’t go to the movies for that reason."

Asked about the last time she dated, the model said, "Definitely before the CoolSculpting."

She also revealed, "Oh, I don’t look in the mirror. My son will say to me sometimes, 'You might want to know that you have a pimple on your chin.' And I’m like, what? But life is better without mirrors."

The model shares son Augie with François-Henri Pinault (the French billionaire who is married to Salma Hayek), a fact that only came to light when she sued him for child support in 2011. She has also alleged that her previous marriage, to Frenchman Gérald Marie, was abusive, which he denies.

