'Mean Girls' Star Jonathan Bennett Wants to Film a Christmas Movie With Lindsay Lohan

'Tis the season for nostalgia.

Just as Kate Hudson and Kathryn Hahn staged the cutest How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days reunion, Jonathan Bennett has now said he's down for an epic reunion with Mean Girls costar Lindsay Lohan. (Bennett played Cady Heron's love interest, the famed Aaron Samuels, in the 2004 cult classic.)

Speaking at the Hallmark "Countdown to Christmas" event in New York City, Bennett told People, "My dream and my goal is to get to do a Christmas movie with [Lindsay] Lohan and reconnect for the holidays. I think it would be so much fun!"

Understatement, much?

"I would totally do the 'Jingle Bell Rock' in the movie with her," Bennett added. I... would give literally anything to see this.

The idea for a Christmas movie reunion isn't a random one. Bennett stars in Hallmark's The Holiday Sitter this year (the movie marks "the first Leading Gay Couple in a Hallmark Christmas movie EVER," per Bennett), and has appeared in many more holiday-themed Hallmark movies.

As for Lohan, she has just made her mainstream comeback in a Hallmark-style Netflix Christmas movie titled Falling for Christmas.

Commenting on Lohan's achievement, Bennett said, "As the self-proclaimed King of Christmas, I, with my authority, graciously welcome Lindsay Lohan into the Christmas movie world, and I hereby declare this year Lindsay Lohan's Christmas year." Hear, hear.

Relatedly, Lacey Chabert—who starred as Gretchen Wieners in Mean Girls—is another Hallmark movie fixture, and she and Bennett seem really close. The latter wished her a happy birthday on Instagram recently with a sweet selfie.

So for that reunion, we just need to get Amanda Seyfried and Rachel McAdams on board and we're good to go? Easy enough! I mean, how busy can they be, really?

Meanwhile, Jamie Lee Curtis also recently said she'd be super on board to do a Freaky Friday sequel with Lohan, so the star is, like, extra in demand right about now. Good.