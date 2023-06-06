Lizzo Responded to Fat-Shaming Comments in the Most Badass Way—Pun Intended

Lizzo has out-Lizzo'ed herself.
The chart-topping musician recently shared how upset she was over a series of fat-shaming comments she saw about herself on Twitter, but thankfully she is not letting the trolls win this round.
In a tongue-in-cheek new response to the nasty comments she unfortunately receives so often, Lizzo posted a couple of photos of herself in a swimsuit on Instagram, which were taken from below and show off her butt.
"Never beating the fat-ass allegations…" the star hilariously captioned the post, adding a peach emoji for good measure.
And if that wasn't badass enough (sorry), the swimsuit Lizzo was wearing in the pics is a pink number from her brand Yitty. Trolling the trolls and promoting her business all at the same time? You love to see it.
Obviously, I'm not the only one who loved this clapback.
"and what a fabulous a$$ it is! I love how you represent with confidence and your igaf attitude is everything!" wrote one fan.
"We love you. And you’ve inspired me to work on my body dysmorphia and stop feeling so terrible about myself. You are amazing and please don’t let the haters dim your light. Your impact on the world is greater than you could ever imagine," beautifully said another.
A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)
A photo posted by on
This comes after Lizzo defended herself from fat-shamers on Twitter last week, writing among other things, "I’m not trying to BE fat. I’m not trying to BE smaller. I’m literally just trying to live and be healthy.
"This is what my body looks like even when I’m eating super clean and working out!
"Yall speak on s**t y’all know NOTHING ABOUT and I’m starting to get heated"
So can we all leave Lizzo alone now, please—unless it's to tell her how great she is? Thanking you!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
