Mandy Moore Shares First Pregnancy Photo After Announcing She's Expecting Her Third Child

Mandy Moore is fully embracing her baby bump after announcing she is pregnant with her third child.

On Saturday, June 1, the singer and actress shared a selfie on her Instagram stories, showing her cradling her pregnant belly while posing in front of a mirror ahead of a night out. The This is Us star wore a floor-length leopard print slip dress featuring black lace accents, paired with black sandals and bright pink lipstick.

“Last night’s lewk,” Moore wrote at the bottom of the photograph. “Guess I don’t have to try to camouflage anymore.”

Just a few days ago, on May, 31, Moore announced she is pregnant and expecting her third child via an Instagram post that payed homage to her award-winning show This is Us.

"Sometimes life imitates art. The third in our own Big Three coming soon," she wrote in the caption, accompanied by a picture of her two sons holding hands and wearing "middle" and "big" t-shirts. "Can’t wait for these boys to have a baby sister."

Mandy Moore shows off her baby bump in a photo shared to her Instagram stories. (Image credit: Instagram: @mandymooremm)

In This is Us, Moore played Rebecca Pearson—a mom of three who had two boys and one girl, also known as "the Big Three" played by actors Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley and Chrissy Metz.

In real life, Moore shares sons Augustus, 3, and Oscar, 19 months, with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In honor of Mother's Day, Goldsmith shared a photo of Moore holding their youngest son, along with a sweet caption thanking her for all she does as a mom of two.

"Happy Mother's Day to my incredible wife," Goldsmith wrote. "It's the hardest job there is and you are the best at it. And thanks for booking all the doctor and dentist appointments. I love you."

In a separate post for Mother's Day, Moore also spoke about how difficult and rewarding parenthood is and can be.

"It’s the greatest club and truly the most exhausting and exhilarating job I’ve ever been lucky enough to get to do," she wrote on Instagram. "Thanks to Gus and Oz for choosing me. Extra love to those who find today difficult for any and all reasons. I see you."

A post shared by Mandy Moore A photo posted by mandymooremm on

Moore also shared a behind-the-scenes look at the moment she gave her This is Us co-stars the exciting news that she is officially a soon-to-be mom of three.

"When telling the fam your big news is captured on film," she wrote in the caption of the Instagram post, which picture three photographs of Chris Sullivan and Sterling K. Brown reacting to the news Moore is pregnant with her third.

In October, while appearing on TODAY's Hoda & Jenna, Moore discussed her desire to one day expand her family.

"I'm one of three, so I just can't imagine a world without siblings, and I always knew that if I were lucky enough to have a family, I would love to have more than one," she said at the time. "But I didn't realize when the second came out, I'd be like, 'I think I can do this again.' My husband thinks I’m crazy."