Margot Robbie Isn’t Just Playing Barbie—She *Is* Barbie

Margot Robbie isn’t just playing Barbie in this month’s likely soon-to-be blockbuster film—she is becoming Barbie. Robbie is on a global press tour right now promoting the movie ahead of its release on July 20 and has channeled the iconic doll at nearly every turn—typically in Barbie’s signature pink hue. Per Page Six, Robbie and her stylist Andrew Mukamal have even gone so far as to commission custom designer outfits based on ones made famous by the figurine herself.

(Image credit: Getty)

(Image credit: Getty)

July 3, Seoul, South Korea

On July 3, Robbie took part in a press conference in Seoul wearing a custom bedazzled cropped jacket, a one-shouldered bra top, and a miniskirt. Her inspiration? 1964’s Sparkling Pink Barbie. “Even her matching pillbox hat nodded to the doll’s original outfit,” Page Six reports.

(Image credit: Getty)

(Image credit: Getty)

(Image credit: Getty)

July 2, Seoul, South Korea

The night before, Robbie channeled 1985’s Day-to-Night Barbie at the film’s premiere. She wore two looks: For the red carpet, she wore a loud pink Atelier Versace skirt suit accessorized with a cell phone-shaped Judith Leiber Couture clutch. Later, she changed into a full-skirted party dress with an embellished bustier-style bodice.

(Image credit: Getty)

(Image credit: Getty)

June 30, Sydney, Australia

At a party hosted by Vogue Australia at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Sydney, Robbie wore a vintage Versace mini made from slinky metal mesh. Another famous blonde wore it first—Claudia Schiffer, when the look debuted on Versace’s fall 1994 runway.

(Image credit: Getty)

June 30, Sydney, Australia

Earlier in the day, Robbie attended a fan event at Westfield Sydney in another vintage Versace look. This time it was a cropped turtleneck sweater and metallic miniskirt from the same 1994 collection, which she styled with purple socks and white high-heeled Versace loafers.

(Image credit: Andrew Mukamal)

June 29, Sydney, Australia

In a rare break from the pink theme, Robbie took us all the way back to 1959 and the strapless black and white swimsuit worn by the first-ever Barbie. For the event at Bondi Icebergs, Robbie chose a bespoke Herve Léger bodycon dress, white cat-eye sunglasses from Jacques Marie Mage, and hoop earrings by Spinelli Kilcollin.

(Image credit: Getty)

June 25, Los Angeles, California

At the L.A. press junket and photo call at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, Robbie brought out a Valentino pink polka dot minidress, which she styled with a bright yellow quilted bag and beaded bracelet. And is it really Barbie without her convertible?