Margot Robbie "Absolutely Can't Wait" to Be a Mom, Says Source
She's expecting her first child with husband Tom Ackerley.
Margot Robbie is super excited to become a mom for the first time.
The actress "is spending time in Los Angeles and preparing for her baby's arrival," a source told People about how her pregnancy is going.
"Margot absolutely can't wait" to welcome her little one, the source said, adding that she and husband Tom Ackerley "wanted to be parents for a really long time, and are so happy."
The insider added, "She looks amazing. She's usually one of the hardest working actresses in Hollywood. She seems to enjoy some downtime from filming now though." However, she has apparently "still been working a bit. She seems to love staying busy."
The news of Robbie's pregnancy was revealed back in July, and the actress has since shown off her baby bump in stunning maternity looks at the Wimbledon tennis tournament that same month, and on the red carpet at a screening of My Old Ass, her husband's latest project, in September.
Robbie and Ackerley tied the knot in December 2016 in the Barbie star's native Australia.
The actress has spoken about not being in a rush to have children on several occasions in the past, in part because she wanted to make sure she was able to make any kids she had her main focus.
Stay In The Know
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
Commenting on how many kids she wanted to have in a 2016 interview with Sunday Style, Robbie said, "I grew up in a family of four [kids], so that sounds like a good number" (via the Daily Mail).
She added at the time, "I know that once I have kids, they’ll be my priority, so I want to do the family thing later."
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet "Looked Very Much in Love" on Meatball-Fueled NYC Date, Source Says
So cute!!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Britney Spears Calls Out Selena Gomez and Pamela Anderson as Some of Her "Girl Crushes"
Women admiring women!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Valentina Sampaio Says Victoria's Secret Made Her "Long-Held Dream Come True"
So happy for her TBH.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Margot Robbie’s Next Film Project Brings One of the World’s Most Popular Board Games to Life
From a beloved doll (Barbie, of course) to a well-known video game (‘The Sims’), Robbie’s rolling the dice on yet another movie concept derived from a leisurely pastime.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Margot Robbie Ditches 'Barbie' Pink for Goth Black at the Oscars
The actress traded in the bubble gum hue for an unexpected yet classic color.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Margot Robbie Continues Her Barbie Red Carpet Streak in Schiaparelli
Old Hollywood Barbie is shaking right now.
By Alicia Lutes Last updated
-
Margot Robbie Channeled Evening Barbie on the 2024 BAFTA Red Carpet
The year of the Barbie glam continues!
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
The 'Barbie' Cast Had an Adorable Reunion In the Wake of Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie's Oscars Snubs
Nothing comes between BarbieLand’s finest.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Whoopi Goldberg Defends Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig Oscars "Snubs," Says "Not Everybody Gets a Prize"
'Barbie' fans have been super disappointed by the move.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Ryan Gosling Has a Lot to Say About Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie's Oscars Snub
Louder, please!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
We Need to Talk About Greta Gerwig’s Oscars Snub
It’s indicative of a much larger problem in the Best Director category at the Academy Awards—the ultimate boys’ club of all boys' clubs.
By Rachel Burchfield Published