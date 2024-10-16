Margot Robbie "Absolutely Can't Wait" to Be a Mom, Says Source

Margot Robbie is super excited to become a mom for the first time.

The actress "is spending time in Los Angeles and preparing for her baby's arrival," a source told People about how her pregnancy is going.

"Margot absolutely can't wait" to welcome her little one, the source said, adding that she and husband Tom Ackerley "wanted to be parents for a really long time, and are so happy."

The insider added, "She looks amazing. She's usually one of the hardest working actresses in Hollywood. She seems to enjoy some downtime from filming now though." However, she has apparently "still been working a bit. She seems to love staying busy."

Margot Robbie attends Wimbledon with husband Tom Ackerley. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The news of Robbie's pregnancy was revealed back in July, and the actress has since shown off her baby bump in stunning maternity looks at the Wimbledon tennis tournament that same month, and on the red carpet at a screening of My Old Ass, her husband's latest project, in September.

Margot Robbie shows off her stunning maternity style at a screening of My Old Ass in September 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Robbie and Ackerley tied the knot in December 2016 in the Barbie star's native Australia.

The actress has spoken about not being in a rush to have children on several occasions in the past, in part because she wanted to make sure she was able to make any kids she had her main focus.

Commenting on how many kids she wanted to have in a 2016 interview with Sunday Style, Robbie said, "I grew up in a family of four [kids], so that sounds like a good number" (via the Daily Mail).

She added at the time, "I know that once I have kids, they’ll be my priority, so I want to do the family thing later."