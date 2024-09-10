Margot Robbie and Her Baby Bump Make Their Red Carpet Debut in a Skintight Maternity Mini Dress
Her pregnancy style era has only just begun.
Margot Robbie is maternity style-maxxing in looks that showcase rather than hide her baby bump—a trend we’re starting to see many celebrity moms embrace, from Hailey Bieber and Rihanna to Sofia Richie Grainge and Suki Waterhouse. Case in point: The grey off-the-shoulder jersey dress Robbie wore to a screening of My Old Ass in Los Angeles on Sept. 9. The Freaky Friday-esque drama-comedy is her producer husband Tom Ackerley's latest project.
Arguably, Robbie's baby bump enhanced the skintight design styled by Andrew Mukamal, which features a floor-length skirt and a knotted tie detail at the shoulder. It's not unlike the knotted jersey dresses Kylie Jenner released in her ready-to-wear label's first drop last year.
Robbie completed the look with a pair of strappy black sandals and a chunky gold bracelet. The Barbie star's hair was styled in her sleek signature middle part and her makeup emphasized what may be a natural tan from her recent vacation to the Mediterranean island of Sardinia.
Robbie kicked off her maternity style era at Wimbledon in July with a black and white polka dot dress by Alaïa, a matching cape, and a knee-length asymmetrical skirt. She finished the winning look with Alaïa sunglasses and an East-West bag.
A month later in August, Robbie showcased her growing bump in black plants and a white button-up left slightly open while on vacation with Ackerley in Italy. She accessorized the laid-back, travel-friendly ensemble with a black bucket hat, sunglasses, sandals, and a slouchy bag.
Styling your baby bump is one of the biggest trends in celebrity and civilian fashion alike at the moment. After all, it's an accessory you only get to have for a matter of months. Why not make the most of it?
