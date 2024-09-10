Margot Robbie and Her Baby Bump Make Their Red Carpet Debut in a Skintight Maternity Mini Dress

Her pregnancy style era has only just begun.

Margot Robbie with costars of her new movie
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Hanna Lustig
By
published
in News

Margot Robbie is maternity style-maxxing in looks that showcase rather than hide her baby bump—a trend we’re starting to see many celebrity moms embrace, from Hailey Bieber and Rihanna to Sofia Richie Grainge and Suki Waterhouse. Case in point: The grey off-the-shoulder jersey dress Robbie wore to a screening of My Old Ass in Los Angeles on Sept. 9. The Freaky Friday-esque drama-comedy is her producer husband Tom Ackerley's latest project.

pregnant margot robbie at a screening

Margot Robbie posting with director Megan Park and actor Maisy Stella.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sueded Stretch Twist Maxi Dress | Steel Grey
Sky Sueded Stretch Twist Maxi Dress

Lazy Diana Asymmetrical Draped Top
Norma Kamali Lazy Diana Asymmetrical Draped Top

Jamen Knit Dress
Reformation Jamen Knit Dress

Arguably, Robbie's baby bump enhanced the skintight design styled by Andrew Mukamal, which features a floor-length skirt and a knotted tie detail at the shoulder. It's not unlike the knotted jersey dresses Kylie Jenner released in her ready-to-wear label's first drop last year.

Robbie completed the look with a pair of strappy black sandals and a chunky gold bracelet. The Barbie star's hair was styled in her sleek signature middle part and her makeup emphasized what may be a natural tan from her recent vacation to the Mediterranean island of Sardinia.

margot robbie

Margot Robbie in taupe jersey dress at a screening of her husband's latest project.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Annie Black
Steve Madden Annie Heel

Sofia: Black Patent
Inez Sofia Black Patent Sandals

Robbie kicked off her maternity style era at Wimbledon in July with a black and white polka dot dress by Alaïa, a matching cape, and a knee-length asymmetrical skirt. She finished the winning look with Alaïa sunglasses and an East-West bag.

A month later in August, Robbie showcased her growing bump in black plants and a white button-up left slightly open while on vacation with Ackerley in Italy. She accessorized the laid-back, travel-friendly ensemble with a black bucket hat, sunglasses, sandals, and a slouchy bag.

Margot Robbie heading to Wimbledon in a high-low cape dress with polka dots.

Margot Robbie's maternity style era began at Wimbledon in July.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Styling your baby bump is one of the biggest trends in celebrity and civilian fashion alike at the moment. After all, it's an accessory you only get to have for a matter of months. Why not make the most of it?

Topics
Margot Robbie
Hanna Lustig
Hanna Lustig
Staff Writer

Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.

Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸