Mark Ruffalo Says Reuniting With Jennifer Garner Was "Amazing"

2004 called and it said it's OK, we can keep its movie stars.

In a beautiful, wonderful turn of events, Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo are once again starring in a movie together, 18 years after they played BFFs/high school sweethearts Jenna Rink and Matty Flamhaff in cult rom-com 13 Going on 30. Ryan Reynolds and Zoe Saldana are also in this new movie, so run, don't walk to see it when it comes out on March 11.

People spoke to Ruffalo and Garner at the premiere for The Adam Project, and they had some lovely things to say about working together again.

Ruffalo said the experience was "amazing." He added, "It was like we picked up where we left off. It was like Jenna and Matty went off and had Ryan Reynolds as a kid, and no one can understand how he got so tall." No, I'd be pretty flummoxed by that, too.

Garner was equally enthused by their professional reunion. "I know he was excited to be with me and I was too," she said. "We had a great time."

I mean, just check out their chemistry (photo from 2011):

"Fellow @jennifer.garner stans rise," Mark Ruffalo wrote alongside an Instagram photo of his costar. "Some BTS from our press day for #TheAdamProject! Can’t wait for everyone to see this film in 11 days!"

Garner shared the exact same post, but dedicated to Ruffalo. Obviously, these two know what the people want.

The Adam Project director, Shawn Levy, told People how his very shrewd casting choice came to be. "It was my wife who suggested Jen Garner to play the mom," he said. "I shared the idea with [Ryan] and he loved it. He then, after the fact, pointed out to me that this was the 13 Going on 30 reunion."

Basically, Levy had no idea what he was doing when he did what he did, and we are all better off for it. "So even though it looks like the smartest marketing move ever, it was strangely accidental, but we got all the benefit of the chemistry that exists between Mark and Jen," he added.